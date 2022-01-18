Are you considering a trip from the UAE to India shortly? Several guidelines for international passengers have been updated by the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) as well as state-level municipal authorities, and it is important to be aware of both the federal guidelines as well as any specific state-level quarantine and testing rules that you may need to follow. Here’s a rundown of all the recent changes from Indian officials, as well as how they can affect your travel plans.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Board Releases MPBSE Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exam Timetable; Check Schedule Here
- PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)– Have a negative PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test result within 72 hours of your flight’s departure time.
The cost of PCR tests at each airport is listed below in detail:
1. Delhi
RT PCR test – Rs 500 (approximately Dh25)
RAPID PCR test – Rs 2,900 (approximately Dh143)
2 .Mumbai
RT PCR test – Rs 500 (approximately Dh25)
RAPID PCR test – Rs 1,975 (approximately Dh97)
3. Bengaluru
Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru will cover the expense of evaluating such travellers.
4. Kolkata
RT PCR test – Rs 600 (approximately Dh29)
RAPID PCR test – Rs 2,900 (approximately Dh143)
- Complete the Self-Declaration Form (SDF) and upload the negative PCR test result to the Air Suvidha portal: https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration
- Keep a copy of the form, the PCR test results, and your immunisation certificate with you at all times.
- Download the Arogya Setu app – This is the app for tracking COVID–19 contacts and self-evaluation.
- Thermal screening – All travellers will be subjected to a thermal screening upon arrival at the airport. Passengers who exhibit symptoms during screening will be immediately segregated and transported to a medical facility in accordance with health procedures. At the airport, 2% of all passengers arriving from countries not on the at-risk list will be subjected to random post-arrival testing.
- At the airport, 2% of all passengers arriving from countries not on the at-risk list will be subjected to random post-arrival testing.
- All travellers (including the 2% who were randomly tested on arrival and were confirmed negative) would be quarantined at home for seven days before undergoing an RT-PCR test on their eighth day in India.
- Passengers must continue to self-monitor their health for another seven days if the Day 8 test is negative.
- Pre-arrival and post-arrival testing is not required for children under the age of five. If they are discovered to be symptomatic for COVID-19 upon arrival or during the home quarantine period, they will be tested and treated according to protocol.