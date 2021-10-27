Thiruvananthapuram: The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has made registration mandatory for adventure tourism service providers. From now on, registration will be a must for conducting a wide range of land, water and air-related activities to ensure their quality and safety.Also Read - Gujarat Lockdown: Surat Issues Fresh Guidelines, Makes RT-PCR Test Must For People Returning to City After Diwali

An experts’ committee has been set by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), which functions under the Department of Tourism, to prepare safety parameters for the Adventure Tourism sector. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Restrictions Imposed In THIS Town After Surge in Covid-19 Cases | Check What's Allowed, What's Not

Former KATPS Chief Executive Officer-led panel had prepared a consolidated ‘Adventure Tourism Safety and Security Regulations’ by taking into account the currently popular 31 adventure tourism activities in the state. Also Read - Over 41 Pregnant Women Died Of Covid In Kerala, 149 Patients Ended Life: Minister Informs Assembly

Speaking to news agency PTI, Tourism Director V R Krishna Teja said Kerala considered adventure tourism as a highly promising segment, especially in the post-pandemic time. “By introducing the registration system, foolproof safety and standard will be achieved in the sector, which will help Kerala attract more tourists to this sector with utmost confidence,” Teja said.

The tourism director will accord the registration, valid for two years, after inspection of the facilities and operational features of the service providers by a team of Tourism officials and experts.

Kovalam-based Bond Water Sports Pvt. Ltd. has become the first adventure tourism activity provider in the state to obtain the registration under the new system for its activities such as scuba diving, kayaking and parasailing, it said.

The regulations will be updated in accordance with the new adventure activities that crop up in the sector in future. The captivating landscape of Kerala, dotted with hilltops, forests, and crisscrossed by rivers and backwaters and also a 580 km-long coastline make the state the most suited place for adventure tourism.