New Delhi: In the wake of rising concerns over the new Covid variant, Omicron, many states and Union Territories in India have tightened travel rules for both domestic and international travellers. Besides, strict screenings for people travelling from "at-risk" countries have also been mandated.

In that list, Ladakh too has updated its Covid-related travel guidelines in a bid to curb the entry of the new infectious variant of coronavirus, which has been dubbed as the "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to a report by News18, so far no Omicron case has been registered in Ladakh; however, Ladakh plans to set up its own genome sequencing machine soon. Meanwhile the Ladakh administration has issued instructions to conduct tests of all foreign travellers entering the Union Territory.

Latest Travel Guidelines For People Visiting Ladakh