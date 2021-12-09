New Delhi: In the wake of rising concerns over the new Covid variant, Omicron, many states and Union Territories in India have tightened travel rules for both domestic and international travellers. Besides, strict screenings for people travelling from “at-risk” countries have also been mandated.Also Read - International Flyers Attention! Philippines to Ban Travel From France From THIS Date
In that list, Ladakh too has updated its Covid-related travel guidelines in a bid to curb the entry of the new infectious variant of coronavirus, which has been dubbed as the "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
According to a report by News18, so far no Omicron case has been registered in Ladakh; however, Ladakh plans to set up its own genome sequencing machine soon. Meanwhile the Ladakh administration has issued instructions to conduct tests of all foreign travellers entering the Union Territory.
Latest Travel Guidelines For People Visiting Ladakh
- Passengers arriving in Ladakh by air must carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 96 hours before the journey.
- Travellers not carrying a valid Covid-19 test report must mandatorily undergo a test. As per the standard protocol of administration, they shall be placed in home or institution quarantine.
- Incoming passengers who are declared suspects in the Aarogya Setu app will be in home quarantine for two weeks. If any symptoms are detected, the district surveillance officer must be informed immediately.
- Mandatory thermal screening for all passengers arriving in the Union Territory.
- Travellers reported with severe Covid-19 symptoms will be placed in isolation along with their contacts by the District Administration.
- Those who have been inoculated with both doses of Covid vaccine and two weeks have elapsed since the second dose and also show no clinical symptoms, are exempted from an RT-PCR Test report.