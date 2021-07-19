Puducherry: As coronavirus infections have come down in the country, several places have opened up their tourist destinations. In this list, Puducherry has been added recently as it opened up its popular attractions from July 16th onwards.Also Read - 15 European Countries Including France That Recognise India-made Covishield. Check List

Therefore, if you are travelling to Puducherry, then check out the latest Covid-related guidelines.

All You Need to Know About Latest Covid Travel Guidelines

Good news is that tourists can now head to Puducherry as the government has decided to reopen with 50 percent capacity. While the government in Puducherry has already extended the lockdown until July 31, it has also reopened certain tourist destinations such as the botanical gardens, and Chunnambar Boathouse with only 50 percent capacity.

Public Works Minister, reported ToI, K Lakshminarayanan said in a statement, “We decided to reopen tourist spots with 50 per cent capacity with strict instruction to comply with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. The government-run Chunnambar Boathouse, a private boathouse and other tourist spots resumed operations from Friday. On day one of reopening, the collection at the government boathouse stood at 89,000. Tourists started visiting Puducherry in large numbers after the second wave of infection started subduing. We can witness Puducherry returning to normalcy slowly from this weekend.”

Other Details

Apart from the popular tourist destinations, the territory has also been permitted to reopen bars, and restaurants that are housed within hotels, guest houses, and lodges. Moreover, the government in Puducherry has also proposed to launch a doorstep delivery service for alcoholic beverages inside the territory. Well, this is a laudable initiative as there is a chance to reduce the crowd in liquor stores that may lead to more Covid infections.

Lakshminarayanan also said that Puducherry is planning to grant permission for all activities in a phased manner, so that all sectors can have a chance at revival. He further said, “If people are unruly we will revive special wings like tourist police to ensure compliance.”

Meanwhile vaccination has been made mandatory for shops owner, industry owners and workers. Besides, local authorities have been asked to keep a close watch and make sure all the rules and regulations are strictly followed.