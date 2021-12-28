International Travel Update: Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has issued a nationwide level 3 warning after 514 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected.Also Read - As Omicron Spreads Rapidly, Nearly 12,000 Flights Cancelled, Thousands Delayed Globally | Deets Inside

Level 3 Warning in Thailand

The Xinhua news agency reported that the level 3 warning refers to: Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Top 7 Tourist Destinations in India to Celebrate New Year's Eve 2022

an appeal for public cooperation to implement strict Covid-19 free setting,

more antigen rapid test kit (AKT) screening before and after travelling,

avoid crowds, as well as

issue work-from-home policy if possible.

The warning is based on rising concerns over a possible surge in new cases after the holiday season which has seen a high level of people mobility, said Opas Karnkawinpong, Director-General of the Disease Control Department from the Ministry of Public Health. Also Read - Covid Night Curfew in Delhi From Today: Key Points About Timings, Restrictions And More

Opas, according to IANS report, further noted that the Omicron variant can easily surge and is expected to take over Delta variant very soon.

There are five warning levels in Thailand, where the fifth one refers to curfew, strict mobility and public gathering control and quarantine scheme for all travellers.

Thailand Omicron Cases

According to the officials, the number of new Omicron cases has soared five-fold, from 104 on December 21 to currently at 514.

Nevertheless, the Ministry of Public Health is still confident that the country still has sufficient hospital beds to handle the situation, citing its low 10 percent occupancy rate at present.