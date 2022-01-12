If you are planning to travel to Thailand soon, here’s something you must know. The Thailand government is planning to collect a 300 baht ($9 or Rs 665 approximately) entry fee from foreign tourists. This fee will be added to your air tickets from April 2022. The motive is to use this amount for the development of local tourist attractions as the country plans to revive tourism once the current coronavirus wave eases.Also Read - Suspension of Quarantine-Free Visa Policy in Thailand - Key Points

Apart from this, the amount will also be used for an insurance program for visitors. Under this, foreign tourists will have maximum insurance coverage of 1 million baht (Rs 22,15,380 approximately) each in case of death and up to 500,000 baht (Rs 11,07,690 approximately) for hospital charges. Thailand government expects 9 million foreign visitors based on the current situation including that from Europe, US, India and China. 5 million foreign visitors based on the current situation, with the majority of arrivals expected from Europe and the US, said Amonthep Chawla, head of research at CIMB Bank Thai Pcl.

While for air travellers the amount will be added to their flight tickets, the method of collection for those entering Thailand by land has not been decided yet.

The move of adding an entry fee is not new. Suthipong Phuenphiphop, vice president of the Tourism Council of Thailand says that the country was discussing it for a long period of time. However, it was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Thailand is not the only country to levy a fee on foreign tourists. Many countries around the world including Switzerland and Bhutan have what they call a tourist tax.