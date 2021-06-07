New Delhi: Several states in India have gradually started easing COVID-related restrictions and curbs that were put in place due to the ever-increasing deadly coronavirus cases. So, in case if you are planning an inter-state travel, then check out these latest COVID rules and restrictions in place. Also Read - These Countries to Start Issuing Digital COVID Certificate for Travel | All You Need to Know

Check Covid Rules and Restrictions Here for Delhi, MP, Maharashtra, Bihar

Delhi

For people planning to travel to Delhi, please note that if you have taken one or both doses of COVID vaccine, then you would be required to carry your vaccine certificate with you. Apart from this, if you are travelling to any other city via Delhi in your private vehicle, then you wouldn’t be allowed to stay here. Besides, people travelling by government buses will have to undergo RT-PCR test in bus depots. In the same way, tests will be done in airports and railway stations too. From June 1, 2021, the Delhi government has started unlocking process in the city. In view of this, even the markets and malls will be allowed to open in the city in an odd-even basis. Also Read - Good News! Netherlands Lifts COVID Travel Ban On Passenger Flights From India

Bihar

For people coming into Bihar from other states, RT-PCR test is mandatory at railway stations, airports and bus depots. However, if you carry a negative COVID test report with you, then you will be allowed to enter the state. Also, if you have taken one or both the doses of COVID vaccine, then you should carry the vaccine certificate with you. Also Read - Why Vaccinating Your Child Against Flu Could be Effective in Third Wave of COVID19 | Explains Doctor

Madhya Pradesh

For inter-state travellers coming to Madhya Pradesh, thermal screening will be done at airports, railway stations and bus depots. If anyone is found to be symptomatic, then RT-PCR test will be conducted. Also, people travelling by their own vehicle will have to produce negative RT-PCR report if they are asked by the officials. Apart from this, keeping the COVID vaccine certificate is mandatory too.

Maharashtra

Keeping in view of the surging coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government had made RT-PCR test mandatory for the travellers entering the state. Thermal screening is being done at bus depots, airports and railway stations for people coming from other states. If any traveller is found symptomatic, then they have to take RT-PCR test on their own expense. Besides, if you have to travel inter-district, you will need to apply for e-pass. Please keep in mind that you should have the Aarogya Setu app installed in your phones. For people coming in from Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi, showing negative RT-PCR test result is mandatory. Test should have been done within 48 hours of entering the state. Those who don’t have the test report, they will have to get it done before entering the state at their own cost. People in the army and just-born babies are exempted from this.