Thailand: In a bid to rekindle its once blooming tourism sector, Thailand is planning to partially open to international visitors from July 2021. Excited much? One of the popular tourist destinations, according to the reports, Thailand is planning to ease travel restrictions for international visitors from July this year. However, please note that this rule only applies to those travelers who have been vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

Recently, the Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha approved the said plan in a meeting of the Centre for Economic Situation Administration to attract more visitors in the post-covid times.

Meanwhile the Thailand government will kickstart a pilot programme on July 1 before going ahead with this program in full swing. The reports suggest that the holiday island of Phuket in southwest Thailand has been selected for the pilot program.

Besides a senior health official, referring to opening the country to international tourists, stated that if they are able to inoculate 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the population, they would be able to safely open the country and move its tourism and economy forward.

What If You Haven’t Got Vaccinated?

Reports suggest that starting April 1, those who have not received the COVID vaccine, will be required to undergo quarantine for 10 days, a reduction from 14 days. However, those who have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus will not be required to undergo a quarantine to visit the beach destination, after the country’s Coronavirus task force recently gave an all-clear signal to start welcoming tourists this summer.

