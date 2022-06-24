Wedding Venue of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati: The location you select for exchanging vows or being married is crucial since marriages are a match made in heaven. Most people looking for the perfect backdrop choose a hotel, a resort, or a destination wedding for their special day. But this time, we strongly advise you to try something different and imagine a romantic location for your wedding and other significant events. This is when the photo of the lovely Uttarakhand village comes into the equation. Why so? The Triyuginarayan temple is devoted to Lord Vishnu, the preserver. According to folklore, this is the temple where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati exchanged wedding vows.Also Read - After Char Dham And Ambubachi, Weather Forecast For Pandharpur's Waari Pilgrimage

In the Rudraprayag area of Uttarakhand, Triyuginarayan is a well-known Hindu pilgrimage site. At an elevation of 1,980 feet, this charming village provides spectacular views of the stunning Garhwal region's snow-capped mountains. The Triyuginarayan temple is the center of attraction in this location. This temple's design is similar to that of the Badrinath shrine. This temple is unquestionably one of the best settings to start a new part of your life with the blessings of the Almighty because of the peace, the spiritual vibe, and the holy ambiance.

What makes Triyuginarayan Temple so special?

The shrine has an eternal fire or dhooni, that burns always. According to mythology, the fire is thought to have been started on the occasion of the marriage of Shiva and Parvati. In addition, there are four water tanks: the Rudra Kund for bathing, the Brahma Kund for drinking water, the Vishnu Kund for purification, and the Saraswati Kund for offering libations.

Which celebs chose Triyuginarayan Temple for the wedding venue?

While many famous people opt for destination weddings or far-flung locales for their special day, some would rather take a trip. Kavita Kaushik, a well-known TV actress best known for playing Chandramukhi Chautala in the comedy TV series F.I.R, tied the wedding knot at the Triyuginarayan Temple.

TV actress Nikita Sharma from the Do Dil Ek Jaan also exchanged her wedding vow at Triyuginarayan Temple. She shared a picture on her Instagram handle from her wedding day and it’s absolutely mesmerising.

What is the best time to visit Triyuginarayan Temple?

Triyuginarayan Temple is best visited between the spring and summer months of March and June since it is elevated and surrounded by stunning mountains. Unexpected landslides and weather changes occur in the area during the winter. You can visit this location from November to March, nevertheless, if you wish to have your wedding in the Himalayan cool. From 7 am to 7 pm, the temple is still accessible for darshan.

Plan your romantic wedding amidst the snow-capped mountains of the Himalayas!