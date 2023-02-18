Home

Tulip Festival Commences In Delhi’s Shantipath | All Deets Inside

Do you like Tulips? How about clicking aesthetic photos and enjoying a refreshing time at the ongoing Tulip Festival in Delhi with lakhs of varieties of the flower.

Tulip Festival Commences In Delhi's Shantipath | All Deets Inside (PTI)

Delhi: Come February, March, flowers bloom all around. This is the season when several flower shows and festivals are held in Delhi. Gardens, lawns are brimming with life, colour and beautiful aroma all round. The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has organised a Tulip Festival in Delhi’s Shantipath.

The festival will go on till February 26, 2023.

The NDMC’s ‘Tulip Festival’, has garnered the attention of nature lovers and anthophiles, with lawns of Shanti Path and several roundabouts in its vicinity decked up with thousands of red and white tulips

imported from the Netherlands.

A total of 1.24 lakh tulip bulbs were brought from the Netherlands and planted in the first week of January in Shanti Path lawns.

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhaya, who visited Shanti Path at Chankyapuri, said it is a spectacle to watch.

“We had ordered 1.24 lakh tulip bulbs which is more than double the number of last year. We started planting tulips in 2016 with pre-treated and pre-programmed tulip bulbs which enable the flower to grow in Delhi’s weather. Moreover, to ensure they are not infested, we keep them in quarantine for three to four days,” he told PTI.

He said this year, the quantity of tulip bulbs has drastically gone up — almost doubled — from the previous year, that is, from 55,000 to 1,20,000, and were distributed mostly to the Tulip Festival venue at Shanti Path and other locations where the public can enjoy their beauty while passing or crossing the roundabouts, roads, among others.

Those who wish to witness blooming of tulips may visit Shanti Path, Central Park, Children Park, Mandi House, 11 Murti, Windsor Place, Akbar Road, AIIMS Circle, and Palika Kendra, the civic body officials said.

Its raining flowers as another flower festival is on. The 35th edition of the annual Garden tourism will have a lush colorful ambience. “The venue spread over 20 acres of lush green will provide space for public leisure and the sprawling gardens filled with innumerable flowers will make for an unforgettable sight,” the official said.

