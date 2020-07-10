The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey has introduced a set of measures called ‘Safe Tourism Certification Program’, which covers a broad range of measures including transportation, accommodation, health condition of employees of the facilities and passengers. Also Read - International Flights: You Can Travel to These Countries Once International Flights Resume Operations

The certificate, which is issued under the guidance of Ministry of Culture and Tourism, has been granted by international certification institutions. Its work is to document the fulfillment of high level of health and hygiene requirements by airline companies, airports and other transportation, accommodation and food and beverage facilities. Also Read - UK to Allow Quarantine-free International Travel to Countries Under 'Green Zone'

How it Works:

If any Indian citizen is planning to travel to Turkey, he or she can check which hotel, restaurant and facility has this ‘Safe Tourism Certificate’ which would allow them to choose from for a safe travel experience. Also Read - Here Are 6 Countries That Will Pay You to Visit Them Once COVID-19 Pandemic is Over

What happens when an Indian traveller arrives in Turkey?

Upon arrival in Turkey, the body temperature of passengers will be checked at airports. A passenger who has temperature higher than 37.8 Celcius (100.4 Fahrenheit) or showing any other symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested free of charge. If the test result is positive, the passenger will be referred to a hospital. The same procedure will be applied to all transit passengers as well. If the test result is negative, the passenger can continue on with his or her itinerary.

No Indian passenger will be deported or be kept in quarantine due to the test result.

What happens if an Indian tourist tests positive for COVID-19?

For the passenger who has positive PCR test result, qualified health staff capable to respond promptly and well-equipped transfer vehicles will be ready at the airport for transportation to the health institutions. The patient will be transferred immediately to the nearest health institution and his or her treatment will start. The government will not implement any treatment without consent of the individual.

What about cost of treatment and health insurance?

If an Indian tourist is proven to be COVID-19 positive upon arriving in Turkey, he or she needs to be treated at a hospital. Treatment costs will be covered by his or her own health insurance which is also valid in Turkey. It is advisable for Indian travellers to buy medical insurance covering COVID 19 treatment as well before arriving in Turkey. Insurance packages can be purchased:

1. With tickets of contracted airlines

2. Inside the airport at points of sale before passport control

3. Online from tour operators

What about visa and flight?

Tourism and international flights, which were suspended in Turkey since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed from June 15, 2020. The visa application process for Indian travellers began on June 22, 2020.

Turkey had officially communicated her readiness to re-start scheduled flights between India and Turkey as of July 10, 2020. For now the consent of the Government of India is being awaited.