New Delhi: Turkey has released updated quarantine rules for vaccinated travellers from India and Nepal. On Monday, the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi issued new guidelines that will come into effect from Nov 15, 2021, as reported by news agency ANI. Passengers travelling from countries like India and Nepal or those who have been staying in these countries for the past 14 days, will have to follow the newly updated quarantine guidelines.

The updated arrangements include that all passengers must submit a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival. Those who clarify that they have had at least two doses (Single dose for Johnson & Johnson) of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation or Turkey, provided that at least 14 days have passed since the last dose, will be exempted from mandatory quarantine Also Read - Bengal Going Green: Kolkata to Have Over 1000 CNG Buses Soon; Public Transport to Run on Clean Fuel by 2030

Those who fail to provide the above-mentioned certificate will have to undergo quarantine in the residence they have provided, or the address they will declare. On the 10th day of the quarantine, they will have to undergo an RT-PCR test.

Depending upon the test report, necessary steps will be taken. If the PCR test is negative, the quarantine will be terminated. If the test is positive, the treatment will be conducted in accordance with the Covid-19 guidelines, of the Ministry of Health. The quarantine period for those who do not have PCR test on the 10th day will be extended to 14 days.

