48-Hours in Udaipur: The pride of Mewar, the epitome of architectural beauty and brand ambassador of lake-side settlements, Udaipur, popularly known as city of lakes, has deep-rooted cultural legacy. From its food to monuments, everything offers an opportunity to dive into its rich history. It is bound to give its visitors a taste of royalty but what is unique about Udaipur is the hospitality of its soft-spoken people, kind, and bowing their heads in respect to every outsider, people here also carry, in every sense subtle, an indomitable pride, that perhaps comes from belonging to an age old kingdom of Mewar. People worship the historical figure Maharana Pratap, celebrate his birthday as Pratap Jayanti, a festival for all people to go back home, celebrate with their families in far away villages and come back to this city with a longing to go back soon glistening in their eyes.

The city would just be a collection of historical monuments and natural sights if one doesn't allow themselves to feel the inexplicable human warmth and essence in Udaipur.

DAY 1

10:00 AM: Begin your day with a breakfast with Pizza Parantha with lip-smacking achaar and fresh Dahi at almost any restaurant in the canter of the city. Enjoy delicious fruit-juices at road-side shops while walking down the lanes of the city best explored on foot. Also Read - Ready To Make Tryst With Nature? 7 Destinations In North East To Visit This Summer

11:00 AM: The first stop is at Ahar Cenotaphs and Archeological Museum, located in the south-east part of the city. The group of 250 cenotaphs known as Mahasati provide a complete history of the 19 kings of the ruling dynasty of Mewar. The courage and valour of kings in Rajasthan is well known. Hence, people visit this place to pay homage to the kings of Mewar. The last cenotaph was added in the memory of Maharana Bhagwat Singh in 2004. The archeological museum houses an unusual assortment of antiques dating back to the 10th century. Here you can see earthen pots, iron objects and other artifacts that used to be part of the lifestyle of primordial people.

12:00 PM: The afternoons are best spent at Hathipole, the colourful jewellery, umbrellas, dresses, bags and shoes can be spotted from afar and one is bound to spend a lot of time exploring these items. Everything from clothes, jewellery, bags are uniquely hand-crafted, representing the culture of Rajasthan at its best. Have lunch at the nearby Kanak restaurant, serving the best budget thalis with unlimited food with no compromises in taste. Complementary Aam-ras is a must treat to savour.

4:00 PM: Udaipur city is centered around the Lake Pichola, the most famous tourist attraction and surrounded by palaces, hotels, havelis-that literally thrive on the lake. People hang out at the lake at all times, during late nights and early mornings too. The azuring waters and ever glittering lamp-lights from palaces is a scene to carve in your memory forever. When the lake is full, people bathe and swim in it and take boat rides.

6:00 PM: Roof-top restaurants on Lal Ghat, Gangaur Ghat and Hanuman Ghat provide the most soothing ambience but the long line of food stalls along the lake are ever more crowded and define the local culture exclusively. Food items are, funnily, the same on all these stalls-delicious Maggi in a variety of recipes, Pav Bhaji and Bhelpuri being the most popular dishes, but it is difficult to choose the best of all.

8:00 PM: Golgappa stalls are spread across the city and here too the options are aplenty, but the best place to have it is at the Sukhadiya circle, a fountain with beautiful light show at the centre of a park, a strolling place for people from age groups. Near the circle is a huge ground with food stalls and lined seating arrangements. The huge coolers set up by the shopkeepers at this place and the rush of people it invites makes it look like an everyday food festival.

DAY 2

9:00 AM: Day 2 is the day of palaces, monuments and markets. You can start your day with a stroll at Saheliyon ki Baari, or “Garden of Maidens”, built in 18th century along the Fateh Sagar lake by Maharana Sangram Singh for the royal ladies. The garden is unique with its lush green lawn, marble art and fountains. Nearby is 56 Bhog restaurant, which provides an assortment of all Udaipur delicacies in a single thali. You can go in for a heavy breakfast or have snacks and come back later for lunch.

11:00 AM: The main destination of all in Udaipur is the City Palace, a huge mansion which is also the house of the royal family of Udaipur. Only one-fourth part of the mansion is open for public viewing. The construction of City Palace started under the reign of Maharana Udai Singh II and was enhanced subsequently by his successors over a period of 400 years. This palace is of great historical importance as it served as the administrative complex of the Maharanas.

There is evidence of kings and royals relishing elephant-fights as sports in the open courtyard of this palace. It also houses the Maharana Pratap Museum which has his armour and swords on display. People can be seen bowing down and joining their hands in respect before entering the room and after leaving it.

The palace is huge and a single tour takes around four hours. It showcases sitting rooms, collections of guns, swords, armours, musical instruments and other evidences of the lavish lifestyle of the Maharanas. The intricate mosaics with inlaid carvings of coloured glass on marble walls, painted ceilings and walls, mirror work and and courtyards with swings-all gives a slice of typical Indian royalty.

3:00 PM: You can spend some time at the market right outside the palace where artisans, carpenters and weavers display and sell hand-crafted materials.

4:00 PM: Next you can head to the Sajjangarh fort, a 19th-century palace built on top of Bansdara hills. It was used as a monsoon palace and hunting lodge, by its builder, Maharana Sajjan Singh, who originally planned to make it an astronomical center. The plan was cancelled due to his premature death. It is still an awe-inspiring sight on the Udaipur skyline and offers spectacular views of the city and the areas around. The trek up to the fort reminds of smaller treks in the Himachal mountains.

7:00 PM: The final evening can be spent at Bagore ki Haveli, located by the Lake Pichola, at Gangaur Ghat. Amar Chand Badwa, the Prime Minister of Mewar, built it in the 18th century. The massive palace has over a hundred rooms that display costumes and modern art. The glass and mirrors in the interiors are structured in classical haveli style. But this is most insistently recommended for its cultural show called “Dharohar“, a spectacular dance and puppet show comprising popular local dances of Rajasthan such as Kalbeliya, Bhavai, Chakri and Ghoomar.

8:00 PM: If you are still up for having the last slice of this magical city, a trek up to the Neemuch temple is recommended. Not so much for the temple but for the deafening wind and spellbinding view of the city at night.

This two-days window offering a sliver of happiness can be enlarged with a trip to Kumbalgarh and Haldighati if someone is up for it. Otherwise, it is a must add-on to the itinerary for the next time.