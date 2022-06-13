Jaipur: Udaipur, the beautiful capital of Mewar, Rajasthan, saw tourists in huge numbers in May despite the scorching heat. While the number of tourists visiting this culturally rich city at this time has been around 58,000 every year, it rose to 93,500 this year. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last two years saw almost no tourists, but this year the numbers have trespassed all records of the previous years.Also Read - 'Padharo Mhare Des': A Complete Itinerary To Spend 48-Hour In Udaipur

Commonly known as the ‘city of lakes’, for being situated near 5 lakes, Udaipur had been the seat of the kings of Mewar for a long time in history. It was founded in 1559 by Maharana Udai Singh II. The city houses many famous tourist attractions including the home of Mewar kings, the City Palace and Lake Pichola, which is the center of the city. The construction of City Palace started under the reign of Maharana Udai Singh II and was enhanced subsequently by his successors over a period of 400 years. This palace is of great historical importance as it served as the administrative complex of the Maharanas. Also Read - Jaipur: The Hub Of Meenakari Jewellery

The city is centered around Lake Pichola, which is surrounded by palaces, hotels, havelis-that literally thrive on the lake. The fusion of modern amenities, luxury palace-hotels, and traditional monuments, bazaars make this city a unique place to attract visitors from all over the world. Also Read - Royal Hotels in Rajasthan: 5 Luxurious Stays For That Exotic Regal Experience - Rajasthan Tourism!

According to the tourism department, the year has been significantly profitable in number of tourists flocking the city. Following has been the trajectory of tourist numbers in Udaipur in 2022 so far:

January- 71,000 tourists

February- 77,000 tourists

March- 1.10 lakh tourists

April- 84,000 tourists

May- 93,500 tourists

These numbers are astoundingly high as compared to previous years.

Other popular attractions here include the Sajjangarh Fort, a 19th-century palace built on top of Bansdara hills. It was used as a monsoon palace and hunting lodge, by its builder, Maharana Sajjan Singh, who originally planned to make it an astronomical center, and Bagore ki Haveli, located by the Lake Pichola, at Gangaur Ghat. Amar Chand Badwa, the Prime Minister of Mewar, built it in the 18th century. Apart from its architecture, it is more widely frequented for its cultural evening called “Dharohar”, a dance and puppet show showcasing the best of Rajasthan culture.