New Delhi: Who would stare down the toilet bowl and look at the log we’ve just dropped and think, “How much would that measure on the scale of World’s Largest Human Poop?” Well, as bizarre as it may sound, looks like some researchers are actually interested in this subject! Also Read - Good News! Britain Soon Set to Announce Its Travel 'Green List' | Deets Inside

The researchers have just found the largest known human poop ever in the history of mankind! According to a report in LadBible, the 20 cm long and five cm wide human poo dates back to the ninth century and is attributed to a Viking man in Jorvik which is now called York. Also Read - Scientists at Pennsylvania State University Find a Way to Convert Human Poop Into Food for Astronauts

Turns out, the poo even has a name! It’s called – The Lloyds Bank Coprolite. The human specimen was recovered by the archaeologists in 1972 from the site of present Lloyds Bank in York. It now rests at York Archeological Resource Centre.

Check out the pic here

Researchers believed that the man who pushed out the coprolite was surviving on a diet that mainly consisted of meat and bread. However, the record-breaking discharge was also a result of the Viking man being sick as authorities found several hundred parasitic eggs in the turd.

“Whoever passed it probably hadn’t performed for a few days, shall we say. This guy had very itchy bowels,” Gill Snape, a student conservator working with the York Archeological Trust was quoted as saying by the website.

York Archaeological Trust employee Dr Andrew Jones in 1991 described the coprolite as the “most exciting piece of excrement”, adding that it is as “irreplaceable as the Crown Jewels”.

Researchers believe the turd belonged to a Viking man due to the location of York. The region was formerly called Jorvik – a Viking settlement in 800. The seafaring Norse people have also been depicted in the TV series Vikings.