New Delhi: The United Kingdom on Friday issued new COVID-related travel guidelines. According to the new rules, the fully jabbed Indians will not be considered vaccinated in the United Kingdom and will have to undergo 10 days of quarantine. The other changes stated that only people who have taken vaccines under the approved vaccination program in the UK, Europe, US, or UK vaccine programme overseas will be considered as fully vaccinated. The vaccines which fall under the programme include Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna and Janssen vaccine.

Guidelines to be followed by a fully vaccinated Indian before travelling to England

For every travellers, the Covid test should be done three days before boarding the flight from India.

After arrival, on the second and eighth day, a PCR test is to be done. These tests need to be booked before leaving India.

Indian travellers need to complete their passenger locator form before arriving in England.

All Indian travellers need to quarantine in homes for a period of 10 days.

One needs to take a covid-19 test before day two and day eight of the travel.

Meanwhile, travellers falling under the approved vaccination program do not require to take a covid-19 test on their second and eighth days of travel or stay quarantined at home for a period of 10 days. Countries such as Japan Malaysia, Singapore along 17 others, now no longer require to take any test for moving to England. Although everyone needs to fill the locator forms.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Oman, Egypt, Kenya, Maldives, and Bangladesh are some of the red list destinations that are likely to be moved off the travel ban list from October 4. Former Union ministers Ramesh and Tharoor have called the vaccine decision as “offensive and smacks of racism”. “Absolutely bizarre considering Covishield was originally developed in the UK and The Serum Institute, Pune has supplied to that country too! This smacks of racism,” Ramesh tweeted.

The UK government on Friday also announced that from October 4, the traffic light system which is based on the COVID-19 risk will be replace by only one colour list; red list.