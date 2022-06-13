Umbrella Waterfalls in Maharashtra: Umbrella Falls is a stunning seasonal waterfall located at Bhandardara Dam in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district. During the rainy season, the Falls are best seen from 500 feet between the lovely and green Sahyadri hills, especially from the footbridge that links the waterfall and the dam. The milky white Umbrella Waterfalls, flanked by tall green trees, are so beautiful that you’ll feel instantly transported to a fairytale. This water body is employed as a hydroelectric power generator to generate electricity in addition to being a sight to behold.Also Read - Out For A Walk With Sister, 5-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Maharashtra

Top tourist attractions in Bhandardara – Umbrella Waterfall:

One of the top tourist attractions of Bhandardara, Umbrella Waterfall is a seasonal and one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Maharashtra. This place is ideal for someone looking for a relaxing and refreshing vacation.

Credit – fairytale_of_kiranash#MaharashtraUnlimited pic.twitter.com/3d1FSNr5HH — Maharashtra Tourism (@maha_tourism) June 10, 2022

Also Read - Maharashtra Schools To Resume After Summer Vacations From June 15 Amid Rising COVID Cases

The area beneath the Wilson Dam is known as an umbrella because the force of water falling on the naturally positioned rocks creates an umbrella-like effect. To get to the core waterfalls, you’ll need to take a short hike. The footbridge that connects the falls to the dam in an hour-long trek also provides a wonderful vista. Also Read - One Dead, Several Injured After Part Of Building Collapses In Navi Mumbai

What are the places to visit near Umbrella Falls?

1. Wilson Dam

The dam was encircled by thick vegetation. When you’re seeking a quiet spot to have a picnic with your family or pals.

2. Arthur Lake

The lake is one of the village’s most popular tourist attractions, with visitors coming to enjoy boating or wandering in the evenings.

3. Randha Falls

Randha Falls is also the Pravara River’s waterfall, which cascades from a height of 170 feet and is popular for nature walks and camping.

4. Mount Kalsubai

From the settlement, one can see the majestic peak. From the village, you can embark on an arduous trek to this summit.

5. Agastya Rishi Ashram

If you want to make your treasure quest more thrilling, you might arrange to visit this ashram. It is a famous ashram also referenced in the beautiful epic Ramayana.

What is the best time to visit Umbrella Falls?

Distance From Pune: 4 hours 32 minutes (164.4 km)

Distance From Mumbai: 4 hours (161.2 km)

Bhandardara is a monsoon paradise that lasts from June to September. During the rainy season, the treasure’s natural beauty was enhanced. Temperatures should preferably be between 20 and 30 degrees Celsius. It is preferable to visit this location early in the morning or late in the evening, when the sunlight streams through the nearby woodlands, revitalizing your spirit. Waterfalls can also be used as a base for bird observation and other hiking activities.

Add this beautiful waterfall to your bucket list for a quick monsoon getaway!