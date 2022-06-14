5 Spine-Tingling Roads in Ladakh That Are Every Driver's Nightmare

5 Deadliest Roads in Ladakh: If that adventure-wanting worm is still coiling inside of you, if you are tired of regular Manali-Mussoorie trips, head on to some of these deadliest roads in the country. Only a thin line exists between the mountains and abyss, whatever is left in-between is called a driver’s nightmare. The drive through one of these perilous terrains in Ladakh is an adventure of a lifetime. The spine-chilling journey is an opportunity to traverse through unexplored territory but also requires great preparedness. Make sure that you are in good health and have well functioning vehicles before heading out on these roads.Also Read - Fortuner Show In Ladakh Sand Dunes Costs Couple Dearly. Here's What Tourists Should Not Do

Umling La

Umling La is the world's highest motorable road and therefore, every adrenaline junkie dreams to conquer it. It officially beat Khardung La as the highest pass that cars can drive over in 2017. Being 5,882 meters above the sea level, driving through this road is particularly difficult because every driver runs a real risk of AMS (altitude-mountain-sickness) and death due to Pulmonary Edema and Cerebral Edema. Conquering this highest road in the world depends on how well you are in health. This road is deadly for real!

Khardung La

Positioned at at an altitude of 5,602 meters, this pass is popular among travellers crossing over from Leh. It is the gateway to Nubra valley, beyond which lies the Siachen glacier. Being too cold, especially during night (and early morning), driving through the pass is considered dangerous as a layer of frost covers the road, making it extremely slippery for vehicles. Ideal for taking photographs amidst the scenic beauty of the mountains, this pass offers sheer joy of conquering one of the highest roads in the world.

Zoji La

One cannot dare to even blink at a height of 3,538 meters where this pass is situated. A thin line hugging the mountains appears to the onlooker in the name of a “road”. Located in a very difficult geographical region, where the temperature goes down to minus -45 °C this road gets even more dangerous due to snowfall and risks of land slides. Certainly is a death pass, this Zoji La!

Gata Loops

A series of 21 hairpin bends steeply rising up to Nakee La, 4,920 meters high from sea level. This road above the Tsarap river basin makes it one of the main attractions on the Manali–Leh highway. The edgy bends in the road render the driver praying for their life at every second of drive up here! There are shortcuts between the loops, but they can only be used by small vehicles. What is invigorating about this place is its association to a number of stories iterating deaths of several truck drivers who got stuck here and died. It is said that their ghosts still haunt this place.

Chang La

As much as this pass is every photographer’s treasure trove, being as high as 5,360 meters above sea level, makes it one of the deadliest roads in Ladakh. The Indian Army keeps a close eye on Chang La because of its proximity to the Chinese border and is always covered in snow. During the summer months, small streams appear across the road, making the climb a challenge for the bikers. The descent from Chang La towards Tangtse or Darbuk is very steep. Also, it is advisable not to stay at the top for more than 20-25 mins if you don’t wish to die of altitude sickness. Nevertheless, its stunning beauty can leave you speechless.