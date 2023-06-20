Home

Giant Rock Sculptures, A Mysterious Night, And Their Sacred Connection To Shiva

Located in Tripura, this place is a bliss for mystery explorers, history buffs, and people interested in archaeology. Let's dive deeper into it.

Lord Shiva sculpture in Unakoti. | Photo Unakoti district website

We all love to travel to scenic places that give us mental peace and rejuvenate us for months. But have you considered visiting a place that has a mystery behind it? Unakoti, an ancient archaeological site and pilgrimage destination, is one such place that will provide you with a whole new experience that you will not forget for the rest of your life. Located in Tripura, this place is a bliss for mystery explorers, history buffs, and people interested in archaeology. Let’s dive deeper into it.

Unakoti

Unakoti, which translates to “One Less than a Crore” in the local language, is renowned for its abundance of rock-cut sculptures. These sculptures, believed to originate from the 7th-9th centuries CE, are intricately carved into the sandstone cliff of a hill.

The Rock Sculptures

The place is renowned for its vast collections of sculptures, estimated to be in the thousands. While its name suggests there should be precisely 99,99,999 sculptures, however, the exact count remains uncharted. These sculptures portray a range of Hindu deities, mythological figures, and celestial beings. At the heart of it all sculptures stands a colossal 30-foot-high sculpture of Lord Shiva – known as the Unakotiswara Kal Bhairava.

The Artistry

Chiselling massive sculptures on a hill was not an easy task for the artists. The sculptures, despite being tortured for centuries by weather and erosion, retain their intricate details and distinctiveness, making Unakoti a fascinating destination for art enthusiasts and history buffs.

A Belief That Statues Were Built Overnight

Locals believe that these gigantic statues were built overnight and there are stories to support this theory. One such story is of an artisan named Kallu Kumhar. Once, he saw Lord Shiva and his group while they were on their way to Mount Kailash. Kallu expressed his desire to join them, and goddess Parvati, told him that in order to be a part of the entourage, he needed to build 10 million statues of Shiva and his group in just one night. The artist managed to build 9,999,999 statues, just one short of the required number.

Unakoti’s Kailash And Kashi Connection

Unakoti is a sacred place where people who worship Shiva go on pilgrimages. It is highly respected and has a deep spiritual significance. Devotees believe that visiting Unakoti can bring them blessings and cleanse them of their sins. Many stories associated with Unakoti mention Shiva’s journey to Mount Kailash or sometimes to Kashi (another holy place).

The Shiva Connection

During one of Lord Shiva’s journeys, he was accompanied by a large group of 99,99,999 gods and goddesses. They decided to rest at Unakoti for the night, with the plan to resume their journey at dawn. However, when dawn broke, none of them woke up on time, including Shiva himself. This made Shiva furious, and in his anger, he transformed all 99,99,999 beings into stone.

