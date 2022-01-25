The covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we live. The new variant, omicron, has been dubbed “extremely transmissible,” has caused mayhem across countries and disrupted businesses. This new version has had a significant impact on the travel and hotel industries. The holiday home segment is prospering in the midst of all of this commotion. For a long time, the concept of a vacation home has been gaining traction. The section, however, really took off during the pandemic.Also Read - UK Tourism Update: UK is Open to Fully Vaccinated Travellers, Covid-19 Test Not Mandatory

Commenting on the growing popularity of holiday homes, Aditya Kushwaha, CEO and Director, Axis Ecorp, says, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concept of a holiday home or a second home has gained widespread acceptance." With most corporate professionals working from home, geography is no longer a constraint. Millennials who are scouting for a perfect balance between work and personal life have fueled the concept of a weekend retreat in a holiday home. Given that people are giving extra importance to health and hygiene, a holiday home makes perfect sense. "

Vinit Dungarwal, Director, AMs Project Consultants, says, "The demand for luxury properties has seen an uptick worldwide and India is no different. Prospective buyers are attaching a lot more value to community, design, surroundings, greenery, amenities, and services. This trend is fuelling the demand for holiday homes. Earlier, for a getaway, people would either rent a place or check in to a hotel, but with the pandemic, people are apprehensive about common spaces and thus more receptive to the idea of having a holiday home. "

It makes financial and practical sense to have your own home in a beautiful, well-equipped, and fully-stocked place. Holiday homes are also considered to be a relatively safe investment option because they produce higher capital appreciation than residences in metro areas. These houses can be rented out to home-stays and tourism firms, a burgeoning market that offers investors a secure and consistent source of income.

(IANS)