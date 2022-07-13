Things to do in Lakshadweep: A rather unexplored Indian destination, the Union Territory of Lakshadweep is a beauty yet untapped. This archipelago has abundant beauty in store for the curious travelers out there. There is something Lakshadweep has to offer to everyone. From natural beauty to exotic marine life to a delicious local cuisines, Lakshadweep is an all rounder when it comes to tourism.Also Read - Kerala, Lakshadweep to Get Heavy Rainfall During Next Four Days, Warns IMD

It is alike an exotic necklace with jewels shinning on the Arabian Sea. Due to lack of substantial information about its history, lots of these island remain uninhabited but open for tourists. This makes it a place crystal clear environs. From enjoying a lazy vacay to romantic getaways, this place is for every mood, a refreshing breath of life.

Thrilling Water Adventures

Lakshadweep abounds in watersport activities. This island destination has a thrilling array of adventure sports to get that adrenaline rush going and offers some breath taking visuals of the colourful coral reefs and marine life. The gasps of ‘woahs’ just won’t stop! Parasailing, canoeing, jet skiing, scuba diving, snorkeling, reef walking, kayaking are just to name a few. Kalpeni island are the most frequented island by adventure junkies. Take the most of it and participate in as many adventures you can because these activities are once in a lifetime experience one cherishes forever. Also Read - Lakshadweep Administration Declares Wednesday of Every Week as 'Cycle Day'

Marine Museum

The Marine museum located in the capital city of Kavaratti, has a plethora of exotic marine artefacts. It was established in 1983 and has varied vertebrates and plant species on display. The highlight of this museum is that it preserves some of the most distinct and beautiful species the aquatic eco system has to offer. This marine museum taken one through the colourful journey of the underwater creatures and their lifestyle. Curious marine souls, this is the right place for you!

White Sand Beaches

Sitting on the those beach chairs, basking under the sun, maybe to get the perfect tan, beaches in Lakshadweep are every travelers dream. The beaches in Lakshadweep are extremely pristine, and are dotted with palm tree up to long stretches. These beaches here have lots of fun activities to indulge in. The famous Kadmat beach, Bangaram beach, Kiltan beach and the list goes on.

Luxury Cruise on The Arabian Sea

Cruising along the indigo waters on the Arabian sea is a wholesome experience. Lots of luxury Yacht Cruise sail amidst the vast ocean. Tourists on the cruise often are able to spot exotic fishes and turtles and other species too. These cruises offer a rejuvenating calmness and makes up for a great experience.

Foodsome Experiences

If you are a foodie, then you are in for an authentic gastronomical experience. The cuisine in Lakshadweep has rich flavours, unique ingredients and also has some influence from the cooking style in Kerala. Therefore, one might find tinge of coconut in most of the meals around here. People on this island also like to have variety of fish both fried and grilled. The burst of flavours is purely divine! Do hog on some delicacies to relish the staple flavor here.

Note: Do take all the required travel permits before embarking on a vacation to this island.

Lakshadweep calling!