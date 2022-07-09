Unique Museums in India: Museums are custodians of stories from the bygone eras. They preserve vestiges of past standing the ravages of time. Museums are often associated with boredom, but some quirky and unique ones speak otherwise. Often missed out from the usual travel itinerary, the offbeat museums are worth one visit atleast. Given the diverse land that India is, there is a wide diversity in museums as well. Some of these might as well will blow your minds.

Kite Museum, Ahmedabad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gujarat Tourism (@gujarattourism)

The city famous for its kite festival is bound to have multiple stories around it as well. A house of kite stories or a kite museum stand proudly in Ahmedabad where one can find an array of kites of different shapes and sizes. From block chain kites, to traditional Garba one, Japanese kites and kites as big as 22 feet! Visit this colourful museum established by Bhanu Shah, a kite enthusiasts in 1985 and get to know some colourful stories.

Doll Museum, Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Shagun chopra=Ruhaan Prisha (@momandmunchkins_)

Dolls are pretty yet some find them creepy as well, you will know if you have watched all those stalker doll movies. What if we ask you to visit a museum full of dolls? Well, not that creepy, located in Delhi, is a unique yet bizarre doll museum which houses over 6000 dolls from 85 countries. It is an initiative taken under the Children’s Book Trust, set up by K Shankar Pillai, a famous cartoonist. Legend has it that the artists once received a doll by an Hungarian diplomat and that inspired him to make a repository of dolls from across the countries. There are African figurines, antique puppets, Japanese geisha miniatures and so many more. Have a look for yourself and explore a little history of different dolls from different countries.

Sulabh International Museum of Toilets, Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wᴇʟᴄᴏᴍᴇ Dᴇʟʜɪ-दिलवालों का शहर (@welcomedelhi)

Ever wondered, how system of toilets came into existence? Yeah, an offbeat topic to ponder upon but well, world is full of offbeat things! This quirky museum in the national capital speaks about a rather unknown history of toilets. Apparently, it is said, that this museum is dedicated to the history of sanitation and toilets and was established in 1992 by Dr Bindeshwar Pathak. It basically exhibits the evolution of toilet system from around 3000n BC and has on display dome models from Victorian era, Roman gold seats and many more.

Black Magic and Witchcraft Museum, Mayong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cultre (@cultre.in)

The village of Mayong in Assam is known as the land of Black Magic. It is said that the name itself signifies the meaning of the land, that is, Maya – meaning illusion. While the oral traditions of black magic in this village are not well documented, the museum houses old relic, manuscripts on black magic, witchcraft books, handmade dolls, bizarre artefacts used during rituals etc. are all on display here. Want to learn to cast a spell? Have a quick visit at this museum soon.

RBI Monetary Museum, Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi | Food | shutterbug (@thebhartiyechef)

In the age of capitalism, everything is about those fragile yet deer notes. But money has not always been about notes. This unique museum in the financial capital of Mumbai, documents the essence of money from its origins to this day. There are multiple temporary and permanent exhibits that showcase money in different forms – gold bars, engraved ancient coins, cowry shells, beads, paper money etc. Sounds exciting right? Add this on your Mumbai intenerary along with Marine drive and Mannat!

Yes, these are some unusually bizarre things to have a museum of, but are worthy of your exploring time.

Buy tickets to these unique Indian museums and tell us which one you liked best in the comments!