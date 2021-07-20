International Travel Updates: Are you planning to travel to The United Arab Emirates from India? If yes, then check out the latest Covid-related travel guidelines.Also Read - Passenger Flights to UAE From 16 Countries Including India Remain Suspended Until Further Notice: GCAA

Recently, in a latest blow to the international travellers, UAE has extended ban on passenger flights from 16 countries including India until further notice owing to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, as per the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Khaleej Times had reported. Also Read - International Flights Latest News: Canada Extends Travel Ban For India Till August 21

The Khaleej Times quoted GCAA circular, “The UAE government is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates and instructions as necessary.” Also Read - Fully Vaccinated And Travelling to Kerala? Check Latest COVID Travel Guidelines

So, Who Are All Allowed to Enter The UAE?

Other than India, the countries listed in the advisory are – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia, Liberia, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Uganda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Zambia.

The GCAA has barred all UAE nationals, with the exception of diplomats and those suffering from medical emergencies from travelling to these countries. Meanwhile all other previously stated travel protocols will remain in place.

Only the following people will be allowed to enter the UAE: