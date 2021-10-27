International Travel Update: International travellers from India can heave a big sigh of relief as US President Joe Biden on Monday signed an order imposing new vaccine requirements for most foreign national air travellers and lifting severe travel restrictions on India, China and much of Europe effective November 8. Scroll down to know Covid test requirement, vaccination status and more.Also Read - Travel Update: Cambodia Announces Reopening in Phases to Fully Vaccinated Visitors

Flying to US? Check Travel, Vaccination Status And Test Requirement Here

"Foreign national air travelers to the US will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the US. New vaccination policy will come into effect for international travelers on November 8", ANI quoted Spokesperson, US Dept of State.

Foreign national air travelers to the US will be required to be fully vaccinated & to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the US. New vaccination policy will go into effect for international travelers on November 8: Spokesperson, US Dept of State pic.twitter.com/ZJucksM5Lg — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

As per the CDC’s notification, Indians who have taken either Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin or Sputnik, will not be able to travel to the US next month.

Only those who have taken vaccinations approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) will be allowed to fly to the US.

So far, the WHO has approved seven vaccines which include – Moderna’s m-RNA-1273; Pfizer/BioNTech’s BNT162b2; Johnson & Johnson’ Ad26.COV2.S; Oxford/AstraZeneca’s AZD1222; Serum Institute of India’s Covishield; Sinopharm’s BBIBP-CorV (Vero Cells), and Sinovac’s CoronaVac.

Children under two years old do not need to test for Covid.

Effective November 8, 2021, before boarding a flight to the US from a foreign country, all air passengers- two years or older – are required to present a negative COVID-19 viral test result, within a time period based on their vaccination status or present documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 in the last 90 days.

Notably, fully vaccinated travellers entering the United States internationally, regardless of citizenship, will continue to be required to show a pre-departure negative COVID test taken within three days of travel prior to boarding.

However, for unvaccinated air passengers, including unvaccinated US citizens and lawful permanent residents, the rules will now require a test within one day of departure to the United States.

Click on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) official website to know the travel requirements in detail to fly to the US.

CDC recommends delaying international travel until you are fully vaccinated.