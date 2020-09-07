With Unlock 4.0, the authorities have started implementing relaxations. Agra DM Prabhu N Singh shared on his Twitter that the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort will be open for tourists from September 21. Agra’s other historic monuments were open for the tourists from September 1 including Sikandra, Fatehpur Sikri, and Etmaduddala. Also Read - To All The Girl Gangs Out There, Check Out These Five Destinations in India For Your Next Trip Post Pandemic

Prabhu N Singh issued the instruction to open both the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort after reviewing the current cases of the novel coronavirus. Since the outbreak of the virus in March, the monuments were closed for the tourists.

All necessary preparations and precautions are in place to welcome visitors to the historical monuments in Agra. The officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued SoP for the opening of all Centrally Protected Monuments and Museums. The guidelines say that the monuments/museums which are in the non-containment zone will be open for visitors, entry tickets shall be issued by e-mode only, no physical tickets will be issued until further orders, at the parking, cafeteria only digital payment is allowed, there will be a cap on the number of visitors in select monuments. The visitors shall follow social distancing. The use of face cover/mask is mandatory. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal scanning provisions. Only asymptomatic persons are allowed.

The guidelines further read that there shall be designated routes for entry & exit and movement within the monument. The route shall be one way only with a single line maintaining norms of social distancing; ASI can restrict access to vulnerable and interior parts of any monument; Visitors shall be asked to stick to time limits inside the monument, as far as possible. The security staff inside the monument shall ensure that there is no crowding at any point inside the monument; no group photography is allowed within the premises; all sound and Light shows and films show at monuments shall remain suspended till further order; Vehicles shall be parked in designated areas. The contractor who runs the parking area shall collect the parking fee through digital payment only. No physical cash transaction is allowed; guides and photographs who have a valid license are allowed to work; No food/eatables shall be allowed inside the premises; the cafeteria and kiosk inside the monument shall only serve bottled and shall follow all the protocol; all the staff shall be well protected as per health protocol; cleaning and sanitization of monuments and museums including toilet blocks, benches, and frequently used surfaces shall be done at regular interval.

While the hospitality industry in Agra has suffered a major dent due to Covid-19, with monuments opening it will be a sign of relief for them too.