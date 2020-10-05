Delhiites, time to rejoice. Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple located in East Delhi will reopen for visitors from October 13 after months of being closed due to coronavirus. Also Read - Hotels in Kullu-Manali Welcome Guests Once Again After a Long Six Months

To visit the Hindu temple and spiritual complex, the visitors will have to follow strict COVID-19 rules like mandatory use of face masks and undergo thermal screening before entering the premises, the temple management said.

Devotees will be allowed to enter the temple between 5 pm and 7 pm. The only musical fountain will be opened while the exhibition hall will remain shut.

While it’s advisable to stay tucked in your house as the world is battling the deadly virus, but if you wish to explore there are many attractions of this Hindu temple. The temple has a water show, theme garden, hall of values, IMAX film of Swaminarayan’s life, cultural boat ride, and many more such attractions. Akshardham temple is a magnanimous structure and ethereal beauty. This place also has figurines of Ram Sita, Radha Krishna, Shiv Parvati, and Lakshmi Narayan which are enshrined in the monument. Hall of Virtues and Bharat Upvan are other attractions of this place

The beautifully decorated with carved statues of dancer, deities, fauna, flora, and others are the main attraction of this Hindu temple.

Built with Rajasthani sandstone and Italian Carrara marble, this temple is beautiful. Did you know, the temple has 234 pillars, 2000 deity statues, nine domes, and much more? Not just that, the temple holds 148 life-size elephant statues that weigh a total of 3000 tons.

There is no doubt that Delhi is one of the most vibrant cities in India, it is known for its cultural diversity, food, and markets. If you wish to explore other places near Akshardham Temple. You can visit Lotus Temple, Hanuman Mandir, Birla Mandir, Iskon Temple to name a few.

Before you head out, make sure you have that mask and sanitiser handy.

(With inputs from ANI)