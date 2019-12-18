India is a huge country with an array of picturesqe locations. Increasing number of population in the country is making these seren places overtly crowded. This is one of the reasons why most people struggle to decide where to get the silence and spend a peaceful and calming weekend or vacation. If you are a traveholic and seeking solitude, you have reached the right place. There are various beaches, hill stations and islands that are yet undiscovered by many and hence the natural touch is still intact to those destinations. Here, we will talk about the some quite but stunning islands in India where you can pay a visit to admire the beauty. Read on to know about them.

Divar Island

Located in the west coast, Divar Island is heavenly. Nestled at around 10 km from the capital city of Goa, the island is in the deep woods. Set amidst pictursque location, Divar Island can offer you tranquility. It has a totally different vibe than other Islands in Goa. To reach the place, the only way is to take a ferry ride from Old Goa. Dotted with traditional churches, paddy fields, and vintage houses, Divar island will make you feel as if you are stuck in time.

Quibble Island

Nestled in the capital city of Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Quibble Island is floating and a sight to behold. Considered as a hidden gem, this piece of land is surrounded by Adyar River and one of its tributary. If you are seeking serenity, Quibble Island is the perfect place for you to visit. Situated away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this island offers you a soothing evening and undulating waves.

Munroe Island

Hidding in the backwaters of Kerala, Munroe Island is located around 27 km from Kollam. Named in honour of John Munroe, the Resident Colonel, Munroe Island is gem in true sense. Surrounded by lush green coconut plantation, the place is perfect to spend lesiure time. The island is knwon for its abundant flora and and natural beauty.