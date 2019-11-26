Assam is one of the most picturesque states in northeast India. Its beauty is evident due to the lush green tea fields, mystic hills, wild forest, and sparkling Brahmaputra river. Always brimming with tourists, Assam can make you feel overwhelmed by its hospitality and charm. If you wish to have a memorable experience while strolling in the alluring fields or exploring this scenic destination, pack your bags and head towards Assam. Here we list a few attractions that you must not miss visiting while in the state.

Kaziranga National Park

Known for being home to one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga National Park is a world heritage site. Its rich biodiversity is one of the major reasons behind Assam being a top tourist destination. The vibrant ecology and rich population of the royal Bengal Tigers make the park a significant place in Assam. It is an epitome of wildlife conservation in India. Located near the mighty river Brahmaputra, Kaziranga National Park is known to receive a huge amount of rainfall. Here, you can spot various species of birds and animals.

Kamakhya Temple

One of the most popular pilgrimage centers in Assam, Kamakhya Temple is believed to protect worshipers from evil eyes. Nestled at the Nilachal Hills, Kamakhya Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths in the country. The best time to visit this temple is the Ambubachi festival, which is a yearly celebration that occurs during the monsoon season. According to the devotees, Devi Kamakhya goes through her menstruation cycle during this time.

Majuli

Located at a distance of 20 km from the Jorhat city, Majuli is popular as the world’s largest freshwater lake. Covering an area of 1250 sq. km, this island is perfect to visit if you are looking for a surreal and soothing experience. Set amidst the mighty river Brahmaputra, Majuli is the first island that was considered a district in India. Known as bird watcher’s paradise, Majuli can be visited if you are a lover and admirer to nature.