Stotra Hospitality has announced the opening of the resort, Sukoon Retreat & Spa at Dakpathar in Uttarakhand. Slated to be an abode amidst nature, Sukoon Retreat & Spa is a perfect luxury holiday retreat in an eco-friendly environment on the bank of Yamuna, in a completely rural surrounding. Also Read - Tirath Singh Rawat Takes Oath as New Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

Located in the Himalayan foothills, Sukoon Retreat & Spa is spread over four acres. It offers 6 cottages (semi tented, artfully crafted, with sit-outs, full of natural light and greenery), a Spa, Jacuzzi, Steam Cabin, Infrared therapy room, Indoor All-Weather Heated Swimming Pool, and fun time for children. Also Read - Uttarakhand: In 20 Years, Trivendra Singh Rawat Only Chief Minister to Complete 4 Years in Office

Manish Goyal, founder, Stotra Hospitality, said, “We promise an eco-friendly environment far away from the hustle and bustle of urban lifestyle at all our resorts. We want to give you open space, clean air, and the real experiential stays personalized for each guest.” Also Read - Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Resigns, BJP to Elect Next Leader Tomorrow

The resort 24 cover restaurant can serve local, Indian, and select continental cuisine. Manish Goyal is a Hospitality professional with over 14 years of experience in Hotels in India and Nepal.

The luxury resort offers a lot of recreational and sports facilities along with organic vegetable farming for the guests to choose from. These include River Walks, Hiking, Meditation, Mountain Biking, Outdoor Games, Hydrotherapy, as well as Village Walk, a guided tour inside nearby villages focused on interaction with the community for the authentic village experience.

“We did the soft launch for the property about a month ago and our organic vegetable farming has already brought in organic farming enthusiasts” further continued Manish Goyal.

The resort has a no-plastic policy. Apart from organic farming Sukoon Retreat & Spa, the Kitchen waste at the resort is turned to compost for further use as manure. All soaps provided are carefully crafted handmade by women from local villages.