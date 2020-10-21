Don’t we all need a breather from strenuous Work from Home setup? The Coronavirus and COVID-19 have caused a major fundamental change in the way we work. Those never-ending work calls, navigating new terrain, pay cuts, and performing in the plenty of new constraints. Thanks to the pandemic, there has been no summer vacation, spring vacation, or a weekend getaway and people have been deprived of taking any kind of mental or physical break. With Unlock 5.0 and tourism slowly picking up its pace, travel lovers have started venturing out gradually. Also Read - Goa Travel News For Adventure Enthusiasts: New Rules For Water Sports And Cruises as State Increases Activities

While going for a trip seems like an ideal option to rejuvenate, not everyone is comfortable going big on budget. Well just because you are low-on-budget or are simply struggling with end-of-the-month blues, that doesn't mean that you should be deprived to go to your favourite destination to relax and unwind.

If you don't wish to burn a hole in your pocket and want to go the economical route then this article can be helpful. Read on:

Kanatal:

If you are someone who loves scenic beauty surrounded by rivers and mountains, Kanatal is one of the untouched beauty of mountains. The picturesque destination is in the settings of the Garhwal Himalayas, the charming hill station of Kanatal is a perfect weekend getaway for the weary souls. And btw, if you love snow then you must bookmark this place for your winter holiday.

Cost per person: INR 3700

Distance of Kanatal From New Delhi: 331.5 km, 8 hours

Mode of transport: Bus, cab, private vehicle

Chopta:

Located in the state of Uttarakhand, Chopta is often referred to as Switzerland of India. This stunning place is an unspoiled natural beauty destination lying in the laps of the Uttarakhand Himalayas. It offers picturesque views of the Himalayan range including Trishul, Nanda Devi, and Chaukhamba. Chopta is surrounded by a forest of pine, deodar, and rhododendron.

Distance from New Delhi: 11 Hours, 405 km

Hotels Price Starting Range: INR 600

Mode of Transport: Cab or Bus (Rs 800- 1000)

Cost per person: INR 6000

Deoria Tal Trek, Tungnath and Chandrashila:

If trekking is your scene, then Deoria Tal combined with visiting Tungnath and Chandrashila makes for an ideal weekend trek and will you an adrenaline rush. This place is situated just 3 kilometers away from Sari village and it provides a stunning view and reflection of Chaumkhamba and Kedar peaks.

Distance from New Delhi: 415 km, 11.5 hours

Cost per person: INR 6000

Raniket:

This stunning location stays hidden in the Kumaon region in Uttarakhand. This place is a silent getaway from Delhi’s humdrum. Activities to do in Ranikhet Nature walks, trekking, golfing, and photography. Enjoy the views of the mountains.

Cost per person: INR 4,500

Distance from New Delhi: 341 Km, 6 hrs 15 minutes

Mode of Transport: Car/Bus/Train/Air

Even if you are going through your own vehicle you can use the Google maps.