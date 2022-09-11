Lucknow: On the banks of River Sarayu, in Ayodhya lays a tale of an Indian Princess of became a Queen but across the shores, beyond borders. Commemorating her legacy and her roots, a memorial park has been constructed and beautified in Ayodhya. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Queen Heo Memorial Park during Deepotsav celebrations on Diwali eve on October 23, in the presence of a high-level South Korean delegation. Yogi Adityanath and the then first lady of South Korea, Kim Jong-sook, had laid the foundation stone of the park in November 2018 on Deepotsav.Also Read - Gadget Of The Week: Samsung's New Mouse That Runs Away If You Work Too Much | Watch VIDEO

ALL ABOUT THE MEMORIAL PARK

The memorial will portray the journey of Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya, who had travelled to Korea and married King Kim Suro and became Queen Heo Hwang-ok in 48AD. Many Koreans trace their ancestry to the legendary princess.

The south-east corner of the memorial will have a statue of Queen Heo Hwang-ok and the north-east corner will have a statue of King Kim Suro. The pond will also have a foot overbridge.

The park will also have an egg made of granite as, according to experts, Princess Suriratna got a golden egg during her sea journey to Korea.

The park has come up on the bank of the Saryu River with a budget of Rs 21 crore. Regional tourism officer R.P. Yadav said the park will be inaugurated on this Deepotsav. The park will be a major tourist attraction in Ayodhya.

The South Korean government has also carried out beautification work in the park and developed the King and Queen pavilions.

WHO WAS PRINCESS SURIRATNA?

She was a Korean queen who is believed to have been born Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya, daughter of King Padmasen and Indumati. Padmasen ruled the ancient kingdom of Kausala, a region that extended from present-day UP to Odisha.In 48 BC, the princess, then 16, travelled to Korea from the ancient land of ‘Ayuta’ and married Kim Suro, founder and King of Geumgwan Gaya in south-eastern Korea. She travelled by boat along with an entourage, having been sent by her father, who is said to have had a dream about her marrying Suro. She became the first queen of Geumgwan Gaya, believed to be located around modern-day Gimhae city in Southern Gyeonsang province. Also Read - US And South Korea Commence Biggest Military Drills In Years Amid North Korean Nuclear Threats

HER LEGACY

According to the legend, as reported by BBC,Princess Suriratna, also known as Heo Hwang-ok, went to Korea in 48 AD, some 2000 years ago, and started the Karak dynasty by marrying a local king. Also Read - Rains in South Korea Turn Seoul's Roads to Rivers, Leave 8 Dead

Some Chinese-language texts claim that the then King of Ayodhya had a dream where God ordered him to send his 16-year-old daughter to South Korea to marry King Kim Suro. A popular South Korean book comprising fables and historical stories, Samguk Yusa (Memorabilia of the Three Kingdoms), mentions that Queen Hwang-ok was the princess of “Ayuta” kingdom. To this day, many people living in South Korea trace their legacy to Ayodhya. It is said that people travel oversee to pay their respect and visit this town that is famous for being the birth place of Lord Rama.

While there are still speculations about the credibility of this tale, it definitely had enhanced the ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in had signed an MoU in May 2015 during Modi’s visit to South Korea for expansion and beautification of the existing memorial of Queen Heo near the Saryu in Ayodhya.