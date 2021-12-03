New Delhi: With the rising concerns over Omicron Covid variant across the globe including India, strict travel curbs and restrictions are put in place in a bid to avoid the spread of the virus.Also Read - WHO Warns Against Omicron-Related Blanket Travel Bans as They 'Place Heavy Burden on Livelihoods'

So far in India, only two cases of Omicron variant have been found in Karnataka. The Health Ministry has urged people not to panic and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

For the convenience of our readers, here we have curated a list of state-wise Covid-related travel guidlines for the people planning to travel within the country amid the Covid variant Omicron scare, which is dubbed as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Check Latest Guidelines by State Governments Here

Delhi

All international travellers should submit self-declaration form on the online ‘Air Suvidha’ portal (https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration) before their scheduled travel, including details of last 14 days.

A negative RT-PCR report should also be uploaded and the test should have been conducted 72 hours prior to the journey, as per the central government guidelines.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand government has announced that people arriving in the state will have to undergo mandatory tests. If positive or symptomatic, they will be quarantined for 14 days.

All Covid-19 samples will be sent to Government Medical College in Dehradun for genome sequencing.

Officials will also conduct random testing on the state’s borders.

District authorities will test all healthcare and frontline workers in accordance with the latest ICMR guidelines.

Jammu and Kashmir

RT-PCR test of all international passengers arriving at Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar Airport would be conducted, followed by a seven-day home quarantine for those who test negative.

The passenger will then be retested on the eighth day of home quarantine or whenever they develop symptoms during the course of quarantine.

If the report of RT-PCR comes negative, they will self-monitor for one more week at strict home quarantine.

Karnataka