New Delhi: For those of you planning to visit Bihar amidst the Omicron variant scare, here is the latest travel guidelines. The new variant was dubbed as the “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation (WHO). So far, no case of Omicron has been registered in the state.Also Read - Omicron Variant Scare Sets Back Airline Industry's Recovery Hopes Ahead of Important Travel Season

For the convenience of our readers, here we have listed out the latest travel guidelines for both international and domestic travellers visiting the state. Check them out. Also Read - Good News! Indian Citizens And Residents of India Can Now Visit This European Country

UPDATED Travel Guidelines For Bihar – Check RT-PCR Test, Quarantine Norms And More

According to the latest developments, there will be no Institutional or health quarantine in Patna, Darbhanga, and Gaya.

Notably in Patna and Darbhanga , thermal screening has been mandatory for all incoming and outgoing travellers. While in Gaya, the thermal screening will be done upon arrival.

, thermal screening has been mandatory for all incoming and outgoing travellers. While in Gaya, the thermal screening will be done upon arrival. Passengers arriving at Patna Airport from any state have to undergo a rapid antigen test upon arrival at the airport. The airport will be equipped with the facility to carry out the test. However, if passengers are carrying COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report , generated within 72 hours , they will be exempted from undergoing the rapid antigen test.

, generated , they will be exempted from undergoing the rapid antigen test. In Darbhanga, it is compulsory for passengers, coming from Mumbai and Chennai to carry an RT-PCR report generated within 72 hours. Two teams will be deployed at the airport to check the antigen and RT-PCR test for international passengers.

Please note – travellers arriving in Patna and Darbhanga must download the Aarogya Setu App.

In India, according to the Union Health Ministry data, 9,419 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in a day on Wednesday, while the count of active cases stands at 94,742. Also Read - Travelling to Ladakh Amid Omicron Scare? Check Latest Covid Rules, Quarantine Norms And More