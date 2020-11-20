Travel has considerably evolved this year with numerous trends emerging. Secluded getaways are the order of the day right now, as travellers wish to leave the hustle-bustle of the city life behind in search of remote retreats. Even though quarantine couples have been busy with their Zoom weddings and intimate family wedding affairs, their much-awaited honeymoons got pushed back. However, the honeymoon is a special time to celebrate love. With restricted international travel, Yatra.com has witnessed an uptick in demand for domestic honeymoon destinations as destinations in India do make for an unforgettable honeymooning experience. Also Read - Flight Operations To Resume In A Regular Way By January 2021, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

• Luxury & Eco Resorts: Luxury & eco-resorts which provide a secluded and isolated experience with stringent safety and sanitization processes have seen a pickup in demand with couples opting for various packages and activities Also Read - South Africa Opens For All International Leisure, Business Travels

• The Minimoon or Micro honeymoon: Consumers are looking for a mini-break-honeymoon-hybrid this year. Many couples want to take a short break instead of rushing off for a two-week honeymoon. It could even be a couple of nights staying at a fancy hotel and spa. This allows for the option to re-coop, save and plan for a dream honeymoon later Also Read - International Travel: 21 Reasons to Visit Dubai in 2021

• Eco-Conscious Honeymoons: Like sustainable tourism, there is a growing popularity of eco-moons as more and more couples are prioritizing sustainability. Newlyweds are opting for ways to be less wasteful and more environmentally conscious when it comes to their honeymoon.

Some of the destinations (packages) from metro cities which are witnessing surge in queries are mentioned below:

Destination-Package- Price (INR)

1 Kerala -Honeymoon Special Munnar & Alleppey- INR 12,999

2 Himachal Pradesh-Honeymoon Special Shimla & Kasauli Ex Chandigarh- INR 12,999

3 South India- Splendid Mysore & Ooty Honeymoon Special- INR 15,999

4 Andaman- Amazing Andaman Honeymoon Special – INR 32,999

5 Kashmir- Beautiful Srinagar & Gulmarg with Sonmarg Trip – Honeymoon Special – INR 15,600

“There is a considerable increase in demand for couples taking up short retreats with their partners, to break-free from months of isolation. As new travel and holiday trends are taking hold, destinations like Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Andaman and Ooty have seen a surge in honeymoon package queries. Travelers are also looking for micro-honeymoon destinations having proper safety and sanitization measures in place,” Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com.