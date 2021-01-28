The USA has once again imposed travel restrictions on European countries. The step was taken keeping in mind the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in these countries. The Joe Biden government also included South Africa in the list after the news of raising cases of new coronavirus strain infection. The travel ban on South Africa will be effective from January 30th. Also Read - Russia Lifts Travel Ban from India, Finland, Vietnam and Qatar

Notably, the former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump had already imposed travel restrictions on 26 European countries. But the ban expired on January 26. That is why a new proclamation has been signed by President Joe Biden now. He has extended the travel ban to the United Kingdom and Ireland along with 26 other European countries and Brazil.

In a recent press briefing, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said, “With the pandemic worsening and more contagious variants spreading, this isn’t the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel”. On the other hand, the US government’s top infectious-diseases expert, Anthony S. Fauci, said that the ban will help prevent the spread of the mutant coronavirus. He said, “We have a concern about the mutation that’s in South Africa. It is clearly different and more ominous than the one in the UK.”

Notably, anyone travelling to the US currently needs to show a COVID-19 negative test report at the airport. The US has already started to vaccinate its citizens but the newly developed vaccine has been found ineffective against the variant of the virus reported in South Africa and the UK. So, there is a need to take enough precautions in order to minimize the rate of infection. And, the new travel ban will be hopefully helpful in this regard.