International Travel: With Covid-19 situation gradually improving in the country, people in India are eagerly looking forward to flying to different travel destinations both international and domestic to break away from the every day's monotony. Scroll down to find out the top most searched international and domestic travel destinations by Indians for this month of August.

Indicating an intent to travel, USA, Russia and Maldives are among the top 3 most searched international destinations for August 2021 as Indians hope for an ease in international travel restrictions revealed a survey by Booking.com.

Closer to home, in addition to metro cities, travellers are looking forward to enjoying nature and escaping to the outdoors – searching for leisurely destinations like Lonavala and Leh which are amongst the top most searched domestic destinations by Indian travellers in August 2021.

With a bank of accrued vacation days and Covid-related restrictions finally starting to ease in India and other parts of the world, travellers are looking to escape their lockdown surroundings.

Destination preferences of Indians for international travel:

With hopes for an ease in international travel restrictions, especially for fully vaccinated travellers, Indians have shown interest in travelling to international destinations. For travellers who are open to flying and cross borders again, USA, Russia, Maldives, Switzerland and Qatar are amongst the top 5 most searched destinations for outbound travel.

Check out the full list here:

USA Russia Maldives Switzerland Qatar Canada UK Mexico Armenia France

Domestic travel preferences of Indians:

Domestic travel continues to remain prevalent with many Indian travellers looking forward to exploring their own country and choosing destinations closer to home. Booking.com data backs this, with earlier research revealing 52 percent of Indian travellers are looking forward to exploring their home country this year. Metro cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru continue to be the top searched destinations. Closer-to-home and leisurely destinations such as Lonavala, Jaipur and Leh are also some of the top searched destinations.

Check out the full list here:

New Delhi Mumbai Lonavala Bengaluru Chennai Kolkata Jaipur Hyderabad Leh Udaipur

