International Travel News: Here is a piece of good news for international flyers in the post-Covid times. The Icelandic authorities have recently announced that arrivals from 30 third countries have been permitted to enter the country starting from this week, as the latest risk assessment revealed that these countries are not epidemiologically risky, reported SchengenVisaInfo.com.

Iceland Adds 30 Third Countries to Its Safe Travel List – What Does This Mean?

Well, this means that holders of vaccination and recovery certificates from the following countries can enter the country without quarantine requirements upon arrival. Check them out:

Argentina Australia Bahrein Bosnia and Hercegovina Canada Chile Colombia Hong Kong (SAR) Israel Jordan Kosovo Kuwait Lebanon Macao (SAR) Moldova Montenegro Namibia New Zealand North Macedonia Peru Qatar Rwanda Saudi Arabia Singapore South Korea Taiwan Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States of America Uruguay

However, note that travellers from these countries who are not vaccinated or cannot show proof of the previous Covid-19 infection are required to follow these rules:

Such travellers need to produce a PCR test result taken 72 hours before departure

Take a PCR test within 48 hours of arrival

They have to undergo five-day quarantine upon arrival

Later, take another PCR test on the fifth day of quarantine

Moreover, vaccinated travellers reaching Iceland are divided into two groups, according to the report, and different entry rules apply to them, as the following list shows:

Vaccinated travellers with ties in Iceland are required to present a COVID-19 test within 48 hours of arrival.

Vaccinated travellers with no ties in Iceland (no family, spouse or friend) have to undergo a PCR test before departure. Similar rules apply to holders of Covid recovery certificates.

However those who recently recovered from COVID-19 (14 days to 180 before travelling) have to present the positive test to prove their previous infection – which exempts them from pre-departure and upon arrival testing requirements. Refusing to get tested upon arrival is fined ISK 100,000 (€665), as per the report.

Except for third countries, all EEA/EFTA, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, and the Vatican City citizens are also permitted to enter the country free of quarantine requirements, the report mentioned.

Furthermore, travellers with vaccination certificates must be inoculated with one (single-shot vaccines) or two-dose vaccines at least 14 days before reaching Iceland. The list of vaccines approved by the Icelandic authorities consists of European Agency Medicines (EMA) approved vaccines and the World Health Organisation (WHO) recognised vaccines for use.

According to the data by World Health Organisation (WHO), Iceland has recorded 186 Covid positive cases during the last 24 hours.