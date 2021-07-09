Agra: In an interesting piece of news, ToI reported that the trees of medicinal value plus the ones used in ayurvedic medicine, including amla, sheesham and neem will be planted on both sides of roads in Agra. Yes, you heard us right!Also Read - Kalyan Singh's Health Update: Ex-UP CM Showing 'Consistent Improvement', Says Hospital; PM Modi Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

In fact, as per the report, a total stretch of 16 km in three locations has been shortlisted. The project is part of the Uttar Pradesh government's "herbal belt" initiative.

What is a herbal belt initiative?

The Yogi Adityanath-led government plans to develop 800 km of roads in the state as a "herbal belt" with trees that provide raw materials for medicine and prevent land erosion. The government had said biodiversity would be promoted and air kept free from pollution and bacteria.

Overall 610 herbal saplings will be planted

According to officials of the Public Works Department (Agra), 610 herbal saplings will be planted in three roads that connect rural areas to Agra city. While 170 saplings will be planted in Bichpuri-Achnera Road, Bah-Kachoraghat Road will get 190 saplings and Shamshabad-Rajakhera Road will get 250 saplings.

PWD chief engineer Satya Prakash told ToI they would start with planting saplings of peepal, Indian blackberry (jamun), neem and mulberry next week. “Besides beautification of the landscape, these trees will help in reducing pollution caused by vehicles. The herbal trees will also provide raw material for ayurvedic medicines and prevent soil erosion,” he said.

For your information, each sapling will be covered by iron tree guards to protect them from stray animals, said PWD superintendent engineer Yogesh Pawar. “The herbal road project is an eco-friendly initiative of the state government. Duties have been assigned to officials to ensure adequate care of the saplings,” he said.