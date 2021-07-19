Mussoorie/Nainital: Recently, several images of overcrowding in hill stations, amidst the fear of possible third wave of coronavirus, flooded social media sites creating a lot of panic amongst people in the country. Many tourists were also asked to go back as they were seen flouting Covid-related rules and restrictions.Also Read - Travelling to Puducherry? All You Need to Know About Latest Covid Travel Guidelines

In contrary to that, this weekend, the tourists rush in Mussoorie and Nainital has drastically come down. The number of tourists has declined by 50 percent in Nainital and Mussoorie after the Uttarakhand government tightened COVID-19 restrictions in the hill stations, according to a report by ToI.

Covid19 measures in the hill stations

Compared to the 100 percent occupancy past few weekends, this weekend, in all the hotels in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie and Nainital, the tourist footfall had reduced by 50 percent. Meanwhile the police teams in these places have also become extra vigilant and have started serious inspection of COVID-19 negative reports of all the incoming tourists.

In fact, in Nainital, more than 5000 vehicles were asked to return as the place had no parking spot left. Also, a number of tourists in Mussoorie and Nainital had no prior hotel bookings and that’s the reason they were asked to go back. Hoteliers said that not everyone wants to book online and more than half of the people believe in booking hotels after their arrival.

According to Sandeep Sahni, the president of Uttarakhand Hotels’ Association, the number of tourists had declined drastically in hill stations. He told ToI, “A number of factors have contributed to the decline in tourist rush. The administration has become very strict and there has also been some negative publicity after a video of a large number of tourists taking a dip at Kempty Falls went viral. Heavy rainfall over the past week has also caused people to change travel plans.”

However now, hoteliers want the government to relax certain COVID guidelines for upcoming weeks.

What Covid-related relaxations are the hoteliers demanding?

Sahni, in his statement, said that fully vaccinated tourists must be allowed to enter without any COVID negative report. He also said that shops in these destinations must be permitted to remain open for a longer duration. “At the same time, administration as well as stakeholders must promote Covid appropriate behaviour by visitors,” said Sahni.