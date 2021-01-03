To promote winter tourism and adventure sports in Uttarakhand, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board and Almora District Administration are all set to play host to Marchula Adventure Meet 2021. The adventure meet will be held at different locations from January 8-12, 2021. Also Read - Uttarakhand: Gandhi Chowk Bazaar, Purn Naya Bazaar Declared Micro Containment Zones Till Jan 3.

In the five-day competition, various adventure activities are planned like paragliding, trail run, mountain biking, river crossing, zorbing, water rolling, off-roading, air balloon ride, zorbing, rock climbing, cliff-jumping, and others.

If you are someone who loves Mountain Terrain Biking, then you can take part in the competition. It will be held on January 10, 2021, at Marchula Adventure Meet 2021. The rugged terrain and steep slopes provide an excellent mountain biking experience in Uttarakhand.

The 5-day event will also include a special Marchula Haat which will include local product shots, food stalls for visitors.

Almora is known for its scenic beauty and cultural diversity. Situated at an average height of 1638 m above sea level, Almora is a picturesque hill station that is surrounded by oak and pine trees. With this festival, the authorities are hopeful that this festival will attract adventure sports lovers and will also help to revive tourism a bit which was badly hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.