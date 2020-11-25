Want to try your hands in fishing or angling? Then head to Uttarakhand as the state’s forest department has permitted it but with terms and conditions. The state has allowed ‘catch and release’ fishing in 8 rivers to revive tourism. Pandemic has taken a toll on everyone and the tourism industry was badly hit too. In the latest move, the state has decided to allow angling as a sport and reversing its ban from two years ago. Also Read - India Gets Its First Moss Garden Near Uttarakhand's Nainital

As reported by Conde Nast Traveller, according to the new order released on November 18 signed by Chief Wildlife Warden JS Suhag, shared that angling or fishing will be allowed in eight rivers on a catch and release basis only. He further said that divisional forest officers of the areas are to permit the activity between sunrise and sunset. The period between September 15 and May 31 has been notified as the season for angling in the state. The previous order imposed a ban on angling, calling it an act of cruelty under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Uttarakhand rivers are famous for fishes including Mahseer and trout. Angling has been a popular sport for visitors. Rivers that are popular among the tourists for angling are Sharda, Nayar, Ganga, Vyasghar, Tons, Dodital, Kosi and Kothari.

The state decided to restart the angling in order to allow people to earn bread and butter.

Reportedly, tour operators have expressed relief. If you opt to go fishing, then you will have to follow this procedure. Firstly, access will be granted to the angler, his gillie as well as the guide to the fishing pools. One needs to release the fish quickly into the water so that they are unharmed or shocked.

For access, you will need a permit from the DFOs and follow the guidelines set by the Chief Wildlife Warden. If you are seen offending the guidelines or breaking the Indian Forest Act, 1927, or Wildlife Act, 1972, under any condition it is touted to be a punishable offence.