Uttarakhand: India will soon get an "astro-village" in Uttarakhand. Interestingly, the Chamoli district administration in Uttarakhand is leaving no stone unturned to develop Benital in Karnaprayag block as an 'astro-village' in a bid to make a tourist hub.

According to a report in TOI, as per officials, a team headed by District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana visited Benital recently to explore options to turn the place into a tourist destination.

The spot is located at an altitude of 2600 metres above sea level and it will soon be developed into an astro-village that will offer visitors a close view of planet, stars, and astronomical events, with night-vision dome and large telescopes among other interesting things.

Speaking about the much-awaited project, Khurana said that the Tourism Department is building pathways, cottages, restaurants, tent platforms, and two parking lots to facilitate the travel for visitors.

The DM further added that the department has estimated that a total expense of INR 5 crore will be invested in the said project, and has entrusted the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam with the responsibility of developing Benital as an astro-village.

As per the media report, Khurana has advised the department to start repairing the road immediately from Simli to Benital, and also advised them to set up signages along the route to make tourists aware of the region, and what it has on offer for them. Sounds interesting right?

Meanwhile he elaborated that Benital has the potential to attract tourists from across the places due to its picturesque location, and once it becomes an astro-village, it will also be able to generate self-employment opportunities for locals due to increased tourist activities.

