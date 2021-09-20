Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In a piece of good news for the travellers, the Uttarakhand government has opened Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra for tourists from September 18 onwards. However, as per the reports, only 1,000 devotees will be allowed to have darshan in a single day. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Ahead of Uttarakhand Polls, Arvind Kejriwal Promises Job Quota, Unemployment Allowance | Deets Inside

Uttarakhand’s Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra Now Open For Tourists. Check Details

According to a report in timesnownews, the state government has said that only 1,000 devotees will be allowed to have darshan at Gurudwara Hemkunt Sahib in a single day. The government in its order has stated that a negative RT-PCR /Rapid Antigen Test/True Nat/CBNAT report not older than 72 hours is mandatory for devotees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Covid Rules for People Coming From Outside Uttarakhand

Those coming from outside Uttarakhand will have to register themselves on smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in and will also have to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols issued by the State government.

Meanwhile, as per the reports, the Uttarakhand government has said that the devotees would have to get themselves registered at the Rishikesh Gurudwara Trust office and if any individual is found without the proof, he/she would be stopped from undertaking the religious tour.

The order said that people above 60 years of age and children below 10 years should avoid travelling due to the coronavirus situation.

Most importantly, people with heart-related ailments, asthma, kidney issues, sugar, cancer are barred from the Gurudwara Hemkunt Sahib Yatra, the order said. Besides, the government order also asks the devotees to wear a mask and sanitise their hands frequently during the yatra.

Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra too has begun

The Chardham yatra has also started for pilgrims from September 18 onwards. The Uttarakhand governmnet, last week, had announced that the pilgrims can visit the Kedarnath Dham, Badrinath Dham, Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham from September 18 onwards.

On 16th this month, the Uttarakhand High Court had ordered the resumption of Chardham Yatra with some restrictions.

What did the order say? The HC order stated that only fully Covid vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report is a must for the annual pilgrimage. The court categorically stated that only 800 pilgrims will be allowed in Kedarnath Dham, 1200 in Badrinath Dham, 600 in Gangotri and 400 in Yamunotri every day.

