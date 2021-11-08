New Delhi: As the winter is here, the devotees from across the country are refrained from going on a pilgrimage to Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath. For your information, the portals will remain shut for the next six months, informed Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board recently. What about Badrinath? Scroll down to find out.Also Read - Uttarakhand Travel Guidelines: Dehradun Releases Fresh SOPs For Travellers Entering the District

Following Gangotri, Yamunotri And Kedarnath, Badrinath to Close For Devotees From THIS Date

The circuit of four ancient pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand, including Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath are referred to as 'Char Dham'.

According to a report in ToI, Rajesh Semwal, Gangotri Mandir Samiti co-secretary informed the portals of the Gangotri shrine closed on Friday at 11.45 am after priests performed religious rituals. The Utsav Doli (palanquin) of Maa Ganga of the Gangotri shrine left for her winter home at Mukhba village. This year, Gangotri had recorded more than 32948 pilgrims amid Covid-related curbs and restrictions.

Meanwhile board member Dr Harish Gaur informed the news portal, “The doors of the Tritiya (third) Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple will close on October 30 and Dwitiya (second) Kedar Shri Madmaheshwar Temple on November 22 for winter. Shri Madmaheshwar Fair will be held on November 25.”

The Char Dham Yatra began on September 18 this year after the Nainital High Court on September 16 lifted the ban on Char Dham Yatra and only allowed fully vaccinated visitors with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage.

Earlier board members had informed that on November 5 Shri Gangotri Dham will shut down followed by Kedarnath and Yamunotri on November 6. Doors to Badrinath will be closed on November 20.

Every year, thousands and lakhs of tourists and devotees take part in this pilgrimage; however, it remains shut every year during winter owing to the heavy snowfall in the region.