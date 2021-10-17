Uttarakhand: For people who are astrology devout and love studying the magic and sky, this is the perfect place. Uttarakhand provides a real stargazing experience amidst the mountains of Bhitmal to know more about astronomy.Also Read - Visit Chaukori in Uttarakhand For a Heaven-Like Experience - Here Are Some Places to See And More

Starscapes, India's only chain of observatories, reports a new observatory in Bhimtal Uttarakhand. Not just this, Stargate Observatory Bhimtal also offers educational programs and astrology shows for visitors to keep them engaged throughout the day. The choice of program is completely up to you. The celestial show is for 45 minutes and ranges from mythology to stars. Along with this, the astrology workshop also teaches tricks and shortcuts to capture the universe on camera.

Here, you can also be a spectator of the solar flares during the day and enjoy the audio-visual night shows. With more time in hand, you can also learn how to identify constellations and stars.

Stargate Observatory Bhimtal provides the platform for stargazing parties by bringing own drink and food. You can have starlit party, learn about astrophysics and take pictures.