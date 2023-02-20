Home

Travel

Offbeat Destinations: Top 8 Hidden Jewels In Uttarakhand To Plan Your Next Trip To

Offbeat Destinations: Top 8 Hidden Jewels In Uttarakhand To Plan Your Next Trip To

Offbeat destinations: Be it a long drive, weekend getaway, trekking or just chilling at some tranquil place, everyone deserves a break from the hustle culture of the daily mundane ways of life. Uttar

Offbeat destinations: Be it a long drive, weekend getaway, trekking or just chilling at some tranquil place, everyone deserves a break from the hustle culture of the daily mundane ways of life. Uttarakhand, the land of the serene, tranquil and quaint spaces is a beauty to hold. It has got everything- trekking trails, temple run, panoramic scapes, refreshing waterfalls and everything you wish for. Exploring the Gahrwal and Kumaon culture oof the Himalayas is just a wholesome experience. From their cuisine, lifestyle to ways of life, it is a delight.

But Mussorie, Manali, Mclodganj is now a little too cliched, commercialised and flocked with tourist all year rouns. So, want to escape to the lesser tainted space?

You may like to read

Here are lesser known, offbeat and hidden jewels of Uttarakhand to plan next

Binsar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbHey NeGi (@abhey_negi)

Beyond Nainital, Musoorie, Shimla or any other typical town, Binsar is a hidden gem of the mountains. Also known as the last bastion of the Kumaon region, Binsar is replete with things to explore. The famous Zero Point to enjoy the surreal wilderness. There is also the Binsar Wildlife sanctuary, Kasar Devi temple and lots more.

Munsiyari

An extremely scenic hill station and one of the most intriguing offbeat places in Uttarakhand, Munsiyari is a popular trekking and adventure destination. The place serves as a base camp for treks such as Milam, Khalia Top, Ramalam, Khalika Pass, Chiplakot Bugyal, and Namik. The pristine and serene nature of this area, surrounded by beautiful mountains and lush forests, outshines all other places in Uttarakhand.

Landour

If you refuse Mussoorie for the snarls of its commotion, Landour is the next best pick. Mussoorie is called the Queen of Hills and Landour is given the moniker of ‘Tiara of the Queen of Hills.’ It is an undiscovered and offbeat hill station because of its unique history and magnificence beauty. Under the Cantonment Act of 1924 which stated that Landour would remain with the military, there has been no woodcutting for 100 years. One can only imagine the scenic lush green hills there. Although a small town with limited options, the peaceful atmosphere enraptures one. One cannot miss Laal (Red) Tibba, the highest point of this town from where one can see some of the Himalayan peaks.

Kausani

Kausani is the perfect respite from the hustle bustles of the city and is one of the most serene and offbeat places in Uttarakhand. Famous for wide panoramic views of snow-capped Himalayan peaks like Nanda Devi and Panchachuli, this place, located in the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand is a piece of heaven for nature lovers, photographers, trekkers, backpackers and honeymoon couples. Summer is cool and pleasant in Kausani but if you wish to experience spectacular snowfall in winter, there is nothing that can beat the charm of Kausani.

Baijnath Temple, Rudradhari Falls, Kausani Tea Estate and Anasakti Ashram. Other than sightseeing, shopping at Mall Road and dining at Garden Restaurant; one can indulge in trekking, camping, mountain biking, rock climbing and rappelling.

Chaukori

The bowl-shaped town of Chaukori is nestled within the Himalayas at the height of over 2010 meters above sea level. Life here is something you take as it comes to you – with a cup of tea every morning, watching snowcapped peaks and unadulterated natural bounty.

Pangot

A drive to the hamlet of Pangot is filled with exuberant forest cover and is also known for its jungles. There are around more than 300 species of birds, spell binding trekking trails which take you towards Corbett National Park as well. A trove for bird watchers. Kanatal This hill station is a personification of tryst with nature. It is surrounded by verdures of apple orchards, densely vegetated forest trails, rhododendrons, pines, deodars and have a tinge of adventure along the pathways Chakrata View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amulyam | India🇮🇳 | Travel (@techie_with_lens) A backpacker’s paradise, Chakrata is a charming hill retreat. From rafting, cave exploring, enjoying sunsets to relishing tranquility, Chakrata is just the idyllic space you need. One can enjoy trekking to famous Tiger Falls, venture near Budher caves, camp and raft at Kanasar. Chimiri Neck is a good place to enjoy a sunset.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.