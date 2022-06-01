Uttarakhand Homestays: This lovely state, known as the Land of Gods, has been handpicked by the Gods for its tranquil beauty and pristine settings. So, how about we beat the sweltering summer heat by staying in a homestay in the calm beauty of Uttarakhand, home to the world-famous Himalayan hospitality. A homestay is when a paying visitor stays in someone’s house for a short length of time and is given affordable lodging and amenities by the family and the local community. In this magnificent state of India, there are numerous registered Homestays where one may explore rural localities full of magnificent natural settings, enjoy the native culture and cuisine, and discover hidden areas with the help of native people.Also Read - Palaces Near Delhi NCR: 6 Luxurious Resorts That Offer a Slice of Royalty

10 budget friendly-homestays for a perfect vacation in Uttarakhand:

1. Rose Kanda Bageshwar (Rs 990 0nwards)

Also Read - Best Resorts Near Delhi NCR To Relax And Rejuvenate on Weekends - Watch Video

Kanda is a small village in the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand, a hilly state in northern India, located in the Kumaoni hill range. Many international volunteer tourists visit Kada to learn about village life and culture. It captivates the senses and imaginations of inhabitants and visitors alike, being surrounded by gorgeous mountains and terraced farms. Also Read - 6 Peaceful Destinations Near Lucknow For An Enthralling Vacation

2. Rawa Retreat Nainital (Rs 3000 onwards)

Bhowali’s Rewa Retreat hotel is a historic property (near Nainital). The charm and elegance of the indigenous architecture are successfully combined with modern conveniences at Rewa Retreat. The building pays homage to the property’s colonial past while also honouring the traditional abilities of local craftspeople and folk artists. Every room features a fireplace and a huge bathroom with a bathtub and high-end fixtures.

3. Dhamot Homestay (Rs 1000 onwards)

Dhamot homestay in Karkinagar strives to give a foundation for visitors who desire to become acquainted with, study, or experience life in a remote Himalayan community in its most authentic form. Dharamghar also offers a spectacular perspective of the Himalayas, with the Panchachuli range on one side and the Nanda Devi range on the other, separated by the Shikhar hilltop. The Uttarakhand Tea Development Board also manages and maintains a tea garden.

4. Divine Paradise Homestays (Rs 1450 onwards)

The Divine Paradise Homestay is a homestay located amid Dehradun’s opulent surroundings. It is situated in the tranquil and magnificent surroundings of Dehradun’s Porsche Rajpur Road. The Homestay is a combination of luxury and economy, as well as hospitality and comfort. This homestay is a wonderful place to stay for individuals that come to Doon to enjoy its grandeur and scenic setting while also getting a breath of fresh air and quiet. It is an excellent choice for all types of vacation groups, including business, family, friends, and couples.

5. Peaches and Pears B&B Homestays (Rs 1800 onwards)

Peaches and Pears Bed & Breakfast in Gopeshwar is a Himalayan homestay owned by a local family that welcomes guests with open arms. The homestay allows guests to observe the nature and culture of Uttarakhand villages up close. The scenic beauty of Nanda Devi and Trishul peaks transports one’s senses to a state of bliss. The homestay is a home away from home in the Himalayas, making it an ideal rural tourism escape. There are no LCD TVs or phones in the house, allowing guests to feel more connected to nature.

6. Jack Pahadi House (Rs 990 onwards)

The Jack Pahadi Homestay is located in Sila Village, on the northern slopes of the majestic Garhwal Himalayan mountains of the middle Himalayas, at a height of 1900 metres above sea level. In the region, the homestay promotes local culture and tradition while also encouraging sustainable and responsible tourism. The Himalayan views are complemented by home-cooked Indian and traditional Pahadi dishes. A number of picnic sites, surrounded by deodar forests and filled with scenic views, are available at Jack Pahadi House.

7. Garuda Nest (Rs 2000 onwards)

Garuda Nest is a delightful freshly constructed homestay located in Gwaldam, a beautiful hill station. The homestay provides guests with cutting-edge amenities, world-class services, and a warm atmosphere. The two-story modern house features beautifully designed rooms with traditional decor. The sun-kissed peaks, stunning flowers, unending springs, and joyful Himalayan birds will all immediately capture your attention. It’s great for vacations away from the hustle and bustle of city life because of its welcoming ambiance.

8. Sundar Homestays (Rs 1800 onwards)

Sunder Home Stay is one of the best-built homestays in Harsil Valley, ideal for a family visiting Harsil and Gangotri Valley. The Homestay features a large garden with a variety of flowers and fruit trees, as well as several apple trees surrounding it. Enjoy apple picking in Harsil during apple season. This home is surrounded by solitude and a peaceful atmosphere. Enjoy excellent home-cooked meals while relaxing in a peaceful environment.

9. Meraki Homestay (Rs 2000 onwards)

Meraki Sankri Homestay is a lovely wooden house and Himalaya’s first art-house, promising warm service, delectable food, and a culturally rich experience for visitors of all ages. Before and after your Kedarkantha Trek or Har ki Dun Trek, Meraki Sankri is the finest spot to dine, rest, and unwind. Enjoy this roomy homestay with a tiny library, a selection of indoor and board games, and a cafe with music that will surely revive your soul.

10. Oak Serenity Estate (Rs 2500 onwards)

Oaks Serenity Estate is a luxurious guesthouse in Gethia, near Nainital, set atop a private hill surrounded by dense oak woodlands. The peaceful hills and nice surroundings provide a memorable stay in this heavenly location. The perfume of fresh Himalayan flowers and the essence of nature refreshes the senses. The soul is enriched by the fantastic breeze that blows through the charming hills and the soaring voices of the birds. In the midst of nature, one can find complete tranquillity and peace. The resort’s warm and helpful staff provides excellent service.

Plan your ideal getaway with these budget-friendly homestays!

All the pictures have been used from the official site of euttranchal.com