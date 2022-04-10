Good news for people like trekking and flowers! The well known Valley of Flowers trek in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. It is all set to open from June 1, 2022. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Valley of Flowers is situated in the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve. The place is filled with colourful and incredible flowers like marigold and orchids. You can also see a different species of birds, butterflies and animals in the area. Make you experience the beauty first-hand before October 31, 2022 as trek will not allowed after that.Also Read - Boho Bazaar 2022: Everything You Need to Know About This Epic Flea Market is Here!

The area is filled with rare and exotic Himalayan flora. It is a home to over 300 species of flowers that also includes anemones, geranimus, primulas, blue poppy and bluebell. One of the most tourist attraction is Brahma Kamal, the state flower of Uttarakhand. Also Read - 5 Countries Where People Live The Longest

In the background, you can see the magnificent Himalayan ranges with beautiful flowers. While trekking, you will get to see some dense forests and the Pushpawati River. You will also see beautiful bridges, glaciers and waterfalls. Also Read - From Goa To Srinagar, These Destinations Are Shaping Indian Travel Behaviour This Summer

It is one of the most scenic spots in India. It serves as an attractive tourist spot for travellers and trekkers across the globe. You can see snow-clad peaks, musk deer, bears, snow leopards and what not!