Do you feel work from home has become boring? Do you also wish to venture out into a tranquil hill station and spend some time surrounding a picturesque location? If yes, this news is for you. Also Read - Char Dham Yatra Fresh Guidelines: Uttarakhand Increases Daily Pilgrim Number, Says Obtaining e-Passes Mandatory

Uttarakhand has come up with a unique initiative, ‘workcation’ that will allow you to go to the hill station and work from there enjoying a great view. Sounds cool? There is more to it. Also Read - Uttarakhand Eases Travel Restrictions for Tourists, Here's All You Need To Know

For changing your boring set up and working from high altitude with beautiful mountains as the backdrop, you will be rewarded. Yes, read it right. A new scheme called the Tourist Incentive Coupon scheme will be soon launched by the Uttarakhand Tourism for people who are willing to go to the state for a workcation. If you are one of them and booking your stay in Uttarakhand for at least 3 days, you will get a discount of up to Rs. 3000.

Find a perfect balance between a busy and relaxing life. The energy of hills and the adventures around make Uttarakhand a top choice of #workcation. Have you booked your destination yet?

Pic: Footloose Dev#uttarakhandtourism #simplyheaven pic.twitter.com/0p6K2BtYQI — Uttarakhand Tourism (@UTDBofficial) September 30, 2020



Also, the Uttarakhand tourism department will take care of your internet need apart from other requirements including a comfortable stay at well-sanitized hotels, resorts, or homestays, good food, medical facilities, etc.

As per Dilip Jawalkar, Uttarakhand Tourism Secretary, tourists are getting attracted to this new concept, workcation, and planning a much-needed escape to Uttarakhand without compromising on their work. This is a great opportunity for those who can’t say no to work and still wish to spend some peaceful time around nature. You can visit the website of hotels, resorts, and homestays in Uttarakhand to know about budget-friendly workcation packages.

If you are planning a trip to Uttarakhand, do not forget to register yourself on the smart city portal. Notably, you do not need to carry a COVID-19-negative report to enter the state but you have to go through a thermal screening test as soon as you land in Uttarakhand. In case, your temperature is high, you have to undergo a COVID-19 test. Only after your report comes negative, you will be allowed to enter the state and enjoy your holiday.