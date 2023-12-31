Home

Travel

Uttarakhand Travel Dairies: Exploring The Wilderness Of The Jim Corbett National Park

Uttarakhand Travel Dairies: Exploring The Wilderness Of The Jim Corbett National Park

Explore the wildlife in Jim Corbett National Park, in our third series of Uttarakhand Travel Diaries.

Explore the wildlife in Jim Corbett National Park in our third series of Uttarakhand Travel Diaries.

New Delhi: Our Uttarakhand journey continues, this time into the emerald embrace of Jim Corbett National Park. Here, whispers of adventure rustle through the leaves, and the spirit of the wild reigns supreme.

Trending Now

The History of Jim Corbett

You may like to read

Before the park became a sanctuary for endangered species, it was the hunting grounds of Jim Corbett. Explore his fascinating story at the Jim Corbett Museum, where artifacts and photos bring his daring encounters with man-eating tigers like Champawat and Chakram to life. Discover how he transformed from hunter to conservationist, leaving a legacy that still shapes the park today.

Highlights:

Jim Corbett Museum: Immerse yourself in Corbett’s life and work, learning about his pivotal role in protecting the park.

Immerse yourself in Corbett’s life and work, learning about his pivotal role in protecting the park. Dhikala Forest Lodge: Stay within the heart of the jungle at this historic lodge, offering a unique glimpse into the wildlife haven.

Stay within the heart of the jungle at this historic lodge, offering a unique glimpse into the wildlife haven. Ramgarh Museum: Uncover the region’s rich cultural heritage, including the park’s fascinating history.

Insider Tip: Book your safari permits and accommodation early, especially during peak season. Respect park rules, maintain silence, and avoid littering. Consider hiring a naturalist for a deeper understanding of the park’s wonders.

The Jungle Safari Ride

Every jeep safari through the dense forests dawns with the anticipation of spotting the majestic Bengal tiger. Listen for the chilling roar echoing through the trees, scan the dusty trails for pugmarks, and feel the thrill of encountering this apex predator in its natural domain. While sightings are never guaranteed, the very possibility adds a layer of magic to every exploration.

Highlights:

Jeep Safari: Choose from various zones and routes, each offering unique landscapes and wildlife encounters.

Choose from various zones and routes, each offering unique landscapes and wildlife encounters. Bijrani Zone: Renowned for its high tiger density and diverse wildlife, Bijrani promises an unforgettable safari experience.

Renowned for its high tiger density and diverse wildlife, Bijrani promises an unforgettable safari experience. Dhikala Zone: Immerse yourself in the park’s core area, where dense forests and tranquil waterholes attract a plethora of animals.

Insider Tip: Dress in muted colours and carry binoculars and a good camera zoom lens. Be patient and observant, as the thrill often lies in the quiet anticipation.

Exploring the Wildlife

Jim Corbett is not just the abode of the elusive tiger. It’s a bustling metropolis of the wild, teeming with diverse species. Spot the majestic Asian elephants ambling through grasslands, their trumpeting calls echoing through the trees. Witness the graceful chital deer prancing in sun-dappled meadows, their antlers reaching towards the sky. Listen to the playful chatter of langurs swinging through the branches, their colourful fur adding splashes of vibrancy to the green landscape.

Highlights:

Dhikala Zone: Home to a healthy population of elephants and tigers, Dhikala offers a chance to witness these giants in their natural habitat.

Home to a healthy population of elephants and tigers, Dhikala offers a chance to witness these giants in their natural habitat. Bijrani Zone: Keep your eyes peeled for chital deer, sambar deer, and barking deer in the lush grasslands of Bijrani.

Keep your eyes peeled for chital deer, sambar deer, and barking deer in the lush grasslands of Bijrani. Ramgarh Zone: This birder’s paradise boasts over 580 species, including the majestic imperial eagle and the vibrant Indian pitta.

Insider Tip: Avoid making loud noises or using flash photography to disturb the wildlife. Dress in muted colours and camouflage clothing for better sightings. Consider carrying a wildlife identification book to enhance your experience.

Beyond the Jungle

Jim Corbett National Park offers more than just jeep safaris. Embark on a thrilling elephant safari, experiencing the jungle from the back of these gentle giants. Take a tranquil walk through the Corbett Falls, where the cascading waters create a mesmerising spectacle. In the evenings, gather around a crackling bonfire under a star-studded sky, sharing stories and soaking in the magic of the wilderness.

Highlights:

Elephant Safari: Get a unique perspective of the jungle on an elephant safari, feeling the thrill of close encounters with wildlife.

Get a unique perspective of the jungle on an elephant safari, feeling the thrill of close encounters with wildlife. Corbett Falls: Hike through scenic trails to reach these cascading waterfalls, the perfect spot for a refreshing dip and stunning photo opportunities.

Hike through scenic trails to reach these cascading waterfalls, the perfect spot for a refreshing dip and stunning photo opportunities. Night Safari: Embark on a thrilling night safari, using spotlights to catch a glimpse of nocturnal animals like leopards and owls.

Itinerary for a Thrilling 3-Day Adventure

Day 1: Arrive at the park, settle in your accommodation, and embark on an afternoon jeep safari in the Dhikala zone. In the evening, visit the Ramgarh Museum to delve into the region’s history.

Arrive at the park, settle in your accommodation, and embark on an afternoon jeep safari in the Dhikala zone. In the evening, visit the Ramgarh Museum to delve into the region’s history. Day 2: Wake up early for an elephant safari, experiencing the jungle from a different perspective. In the afternoon, take a walk to Corbett Falls and enjoy the picturesque scenery. In the evening, gather around a bonfire under the stars.

Wake up early for an elephant safari, experiencing the jungle from a different perspective. In the afternoon, take a walk to Corbett Falls and enjoy the picturesque scenery. In the evening, gather around a bonfire under the stars. Day 3: Embark on a morning jeep safari in the Bijrani zone, hoping to spot chital deer and other herbivores. In the afternoon, visit the Jim Corbett Museum to learn about the park’s namesake. Bid farewell to the park, carrying with you memories of the wild symphony that played in your heart.

Remember, Jim Corbett is not just a national park; it’s an experience. It’s the thrill of the chase, the awe-inspiring beauty of the wild, and the whisper of the jungle echoing in your soul. This travel diary merely opens the gate; the rest is yours to explore, to discover, and etch onto your own tapestry of adventures.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.